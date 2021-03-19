Despite challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Greene County Habitat for Humanity has managed to adapt its practices to continue meeting the needs of the community during unprecedented times, the agency said in a news release.
With the increase in construction costs and labor, Greene County Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Vicki Culbertson said the organization is grateful to be a recipient of $15,500 in grant funding from Habitat for Humanity of Tennessee.
“These funds came at a critical time and enabled us to finish the house and move our family in before the holidays,” Culbertson said. “Knowing this family woke up Christmas morning in their warm home, makes all our work worthwhile.”
The funding comes as part of a $500,000 grant from the Tennessee Housing Development Agency (THDA). Greene County Habitat and its sister organizations throughout the state will apply the grant toward the construction of 30 new homes for qualified homebuyers.
“THDA is a strong statewide partner helping us make homeownership a reality for more Tennesseans,” said Colleen Dudley, state executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Tennessee. “This grant provides an opportunity for our rural affiliates to reach out to their local community to match these funds. Statewide, our affiliates will raise over $4 million from individuals, churches, foundations and businesses to complete these builds.”
Greene County Habitat’s newest homeowner, a hard-working mother of three children, sent a message to the Habitat office expressing her feelings.
“As a parent, we always want the best for our children but with the world today that’s extra hard to do,” she said. “My opportunity came with Habitat for Humanity. My kids would have their own rooms and my disabled child would finally have freedom to be more independent, no longer being confined to sitting on a couch.
“This new home is life altering! It truly has made my heart lighter knowing the struggles will not be so heavy anymore. One of the most amazing parts of this home, for me, is the thought of every hand and heart that had a part in bringing this blessing together for my children and me. We are and will forever be so thankful.”
Funding for the grant came from the Tennessee Housing Trust Fund (THTF) which receives no state tax dollars but is instead funded by revenue from THDA’s mortgage loan program. Since 2006, THDA has provided more than $75 million in THTF grants.
“We share Habitat’s mission and its passion for creating new homeownership opportunities for Tennessee families, so it’s a very natural partnership,” said THDA Executive Director Ralph M. Perrey. “We’re always confident that Habitat is going to put our funding to good use, and I’m sure more than a few THDA staffers will be among the volunteers at build sites across the state.”
Culbertson said Greene County Habitat greatly appreciates the special guests that came to demonstrate their continued support of the mission of seeking to put God’s love into action by bringing people together to build homes, communities and hope.
“Thank you, Senator Steve Southerland, Representative David Hawk, Mayor Kevin Morrison and Colleen Dudley,” Culbertson said. “We also thank all the community supporters and truly look forward to working side-by-side in our community again. Together, we can make a huge difference in the lives of children and adults by offering a solution to ensure strength, stability and self-sufficiency.”