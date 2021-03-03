Greene County had two new cases of COVID-19 reported between Monday and Tuesday, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. No new deaths in Greene County were reported Tuesday.
Meanwhile, active cases declined in the region.
Greene County as of Tuesday has had 7,294 reported cases of COVID-19 and 145 deaths since statistics began being compiled by the state Department of Health on March 1, 2020, or one year ago Monday.
Inactive and recovered case totals continue to trend up in Greene County, with an additional nine reported Tuesday. The total Tuesday was 7,074 inactive and recovered virus cases.
The state defines an inactive case as a person who has passed the 14-day point beyond a positive test or onset of symptoms without being hospitalized at the time.
In Tennessee, the Department of Health listed a total of 776,337 cases of the virus on Tuesday, an increase of 664 cases from Monday.
Tennessee’s death total from the virus Tuesday stood at 11,436, or 15 additional deaths since Monday.
Cases listed as inactive/recovered across the state increased by 1,021 between Monday and Tuesday, to 751,776, according to the Department of Health.
Out of eight Northeast Tennessee counties with new virus cases, Greene County ranked sixth with the two new reported cases.
Hamblen County had the most new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported between Monday and Tuesday, with 14. Sullivan County had 10 new cases, Carter eight, Hawkins six and Washington three. Greene County had two new cases, Cocke and Unicoi one each, and Hancock none.
ACTIVE CASES DECREASE
Active cases of the virus decreased in every Northeast Tennessee county between Monday and Tuesday with the exception of Hawkins County, which reported an increase of five COVID-19 cases. Greene County saw a decline of seven active virus cases, to 75.
There had been a total of 17,052 COVID-19 vaccinations in Greene County as of Monday, the last day figures were available. The percentage of Greene County residents who received one or more doses of a virus vaccine was 14.74%, according to the state Department of Health.
For the Ballad Health service area, the positive test rate was 9.1% for the seven days ending Monday, according to the healthcare system. The statewide average positive test rate was about 6% percent on Tuesday.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Tuesday that virus-related deaths stood at 513,122 nationally, an additional 1,283 deaths since Monday.
There had been about 28.5 million confirmed COVID-19 cases in the U.S. on Tuesday, an increase of 50,935 cases from Monday.
Total vaccines delivered in the U.S. stood at 102.3 million on Tuesday, with 78.6 million doses administered, according to the CDC. The total administered includes about 51.8 million people who have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 26.1 million who have received two doses.
About 20.3 percent of the U.S. population over age 18 has received at least one dose of a virus vaccine, the CDC reported Tuesday. People who received at least one dose of a vaccine numbered 15.6% of the population.
Ballad Health’s COVID-19 scorecard reported that on Monday, that there were 76 coronavirus patients in its hospitals, with 21 people in intensive care units and nine on ventilators. The health care system reported 14 new admissions on Monday, the most recent day available.
A total of 87,537 virus cases had been confirmed since March 1, 2020, by Ballad Health as of Monday. Virus-related deaths in the Ballad Health system in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia stood at 1,861 on Monday and since one year ago Monday, when the virus outbreak intensified in the region.
There were 60 additional COVID-19 deaths in Ballad Health facilities in the seven-day period ending on Monday.
As of Monday, 29,944 people had received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Ballad Health facilities. A second dose of vaccine had been administered to 27,364 people as of Monday.
VACCINATION INFORMATION
Those currently eligible for vaccinations in Greene County are individuals 65 years of age and over, frontline health care professionals at hospitals, health care staff in offices or other settings and K-12 education and childcare providers. The inoculations are to be administered in phases by risk group and age group, according to the state’s vaccination distribution plan.
The Health Department is operating a vaccination site at the former Greene Valley Developmental Center campus on East Andrew Johnson Highway. Appointments are required to receive the vaccine at the site and can be made online at covid19.tn.gov or by calling 866-442-5301. People are encouraged to arrive at the site at their appointment time, but not prior to gates opening at 8:30 a.m. due to traffic safety concerns.
Inoculations are also available at four independent local pharmacies designated as community vaccination sites by the state: Atchley’s Drug Center, Corley’s Pharmacy, Greene County Drug Store and Corley’s Pharmacy Solutions. Each has been provided limited supplies by the state, and information is available on the pharmacies’ websites and social media sites regarding availability.
COVID-19 tests are being administered by the Greene County Health Department 8:30-10:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at the office on West Church Street. No appointment is necessary. Self-test kits are available on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at the site with the nasal swab tests administered on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
COVID-19 testing is also available from CVS and Ballad Health.
Free self-swab tests are now available at the CVS Pharmacy locations on the Asheville Highway and East Andrew Johnson Highway for those who meet Centers for Disease Control qualifications. An appointment is required and can be made at CVS.com.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Tests may also be scheduled using the Ballad Health app or on its website. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital West at 401 Takoma Ave.