Greene County Health Department Director Matthew McConaughey will be stepping away from the position at the end of March.
McConaughey formally submitted his resignation to Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison on Thursday. His last day at the Health Department will be March 31.
McConaughey was formally introduced to the Greene County Commission as the new director of the Greene County Health Department in January 2022.
Morrison announced McConaughey's departure in an email to Greene County officials on Friday.
Morrison noted that McConaughey had "done an extraordinary job managing and leading" the Greene County Health Department and that his departure was "bittersweet."
"Matthew came to us from Cocke County to take the reins as Covid was still very prevalent and the staff was still extremely stressed from the tempo of managing a multi-year public health emergency, but he has done a masterful job with personnel, the budget, and updating the building, all while delivering exceptional service to our citizens and all those in need," Morrison said in the email. "Thank you Matthew for a job well done."
McConaughey will be taking a similar county director position in Maryland, which will be nearer to his family.
"There truly is no place like home and with small children, this is an opportunity for his family to strengthen their support network and for the grandparents to not miss out on so many moments and memories with grandchildren," Morrison said.
In his letter of resignation, McConaughey expressed gratitude for his time in Greene County.
"I am grateful to have had the opportunity to work with you and all the wonderful staff and community here in Greene (County). It has been my pleasure serving as the Public Health County Director for Greene County and being able to engage and lead such a driven team has been a blessing," McConaughey said.
Rebekah English, director of the Tennessee Department of Health’s Northeast Region, will oversee the operations of the Greene County Health Department until a new director is appointed.