The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society recently raised over $6,000 by participating in the nationwide Betty White Challenge donation drive.
The drive was held to honor actress Betty White on what would have been her 100th birthday.
The amount raised was far beyond what Shelter Manager Janet Medcalf believed the donation drive would bring in.
“The response with how many donations we received has been very unexpected, but very appreciated. It really became a great fundraiser,” Medcalf said. “It was just a surprise every day when another check would show up in the mail or online that so many people here wanted to honor her life and what would have been her 100th birthday.”
White, who died Dec. 31, was an animal activist who was supportive of animal shelters and rescues across the nation, so shelters across the country held donation drives in her honor.
The Greene County Humane Society was one of many shelters that took part.
“We thought this is really awesome because she was such a big supporter of taking care of animals. She supported spay and neuter programs, and animal rescues and shelters,” Medcalf said. “She was involved with a lot of those activities all of her life. She really was like an animal rights activist in a way.”
The shelter began the donation drive on Jan. 17, what would have been White’s 100th birthday, and continued collecting donations for a little more than a week.
“We started at first with some social media posts on Facebook and Instagram to let people know we were participating in the challenge, let everyone know the different ways they could donate. They could donate through the mail, directly through Facebook, online on our website through PayPal, or in person,” Medcalf said. “We encouraged everyone just to make something like $5 donations. We weren’t expecting a whole lot, but then it kept growing and growing.”
The shelter collected about $2,800 through Facebook as a part of the over $6,000 total collected.
The shelter also had some large donations from local groups and businesses.
“The Greene County Sheriff’s Department took up a collection and ended up contributing $451 in donations. Century 21 Legacy Real Estate here locally gave us a $520 contribution plus supplies,” Medcalf said. “We also got so many personal donations from the community and some from people that aren’t even from the area but decided they wanted to give to us. It was $50 here, $100 there, and it all added up. All of the donations we got were so appreciated. Some people even brought supplies to donate in addition to money.”
The donations collected through the drive will help the animal shelter take care of the animals in its care and help keep adoption fees low.
“The big expenses that we take on are for spaying and neutering, and covering other vet bills. Anything above what the adoption fee covers we pay the difference of the cost. We pay for whatever the adoption fee doesn’t. We vaccinate all of our animals on intake, and they have all the medical care that they need,” Medcalf said. “It is through the wonderful support from the community that we can keep our adoption fees low and still cover expenses. For some of these animals, people that are adopting them are saving hundreds of dollars in veterinarian expenses because we take care of that first.”
The current adoption fee for a cat is $75, the fee for a dog is $100, and the fee for a puppy is $120.
“We have not had to raise our fees in several years thanks to our support. All these animals are fully up to date on their vaccinations,” Medcalf said.
The donations will also help the shelter purchase supplies and keep the lights on.
“Sometimes we need to purchase supplies when we are running low or when some things are not donated regularly. The donations also help us pay the bills to keep the place running. We don’t really talk about that a lot, but we have to be able to keep this place warm and cozy in the wintertime and cool in the summer, and those power bills have a cost to them,” Medcalf said.
The shelter always welcomes supply donations such as dry dog and cat food, Pedigree canned puppy food, Fancy Feast canned cat food, and laundry detergent. Supply donations can be made at the shelter anytime during regular operating hours.
Monetary donations to the Greene County shelter can be made anytime online at the local Humane Society’s website, www.gchumanesociety.com, and checks may be mailed to GGCHS, P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744. Donations can be given in person when the shelter office is open.
The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society is located at 950 Hal Henard Road. It will be closed through Monday and will reopen on Tuesday with its usual schedule, noon-3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
For more information, call the shelter at 639-4771.