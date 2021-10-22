The Greene County Imagination Library donated more than 100 books to the Isaiah 117 House in Greeneville on Thursday.
The donation marks the beginning of a what will be a continued partnership between the two organizations, according to Isaiah 117 House Program Coordinator Gwyn Southerland.
“The Imagination Library is such a tremendous support to so many entities, and children love the books they give out. Books are such a positive thing in everybody’s life. We are so excited to partner with them moving forward,” Southerland said.
The books given to the Isaiah 117 House were books donated back to the Greene County Imagination Library by children in the program.
According to Greene County Imagination Library Coordinator Ruth Burkey, children often donate books back to the organization after they outgrow them or when their parents are cleaning out their homes.
“We recently had a huge number donated back all at once, so I reached out to the Isaiah House to see if they needed the books. That has led to this great partnership that we have now established,” Burkey said. “I want to thank the generous kids that donated their books back to us.”
The Greene County Imagination Library and the Isaiah 117 House both provide books to children in Greene County.
Since being established in 2009, the Greene County Imagination Library has distributed nearly half a million books to children under the age of 5 in Greene County, Burkey said. Children receive a book a month until they turn 5, and the Greene County Imagination Library sends more than 3,000 books a month to children in the county.
The Greene County Imagination Library supplies books to about 87% of the children in Greene County, which puts it in the top three in the state as far as the percentage of children registered in the county.
“We have also given books to day cares and all of the kindergartens in the county and city school systems,” Burkey said.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, volunteers with the Greene County Imagination Library would hand-deliver books to kindergartens and read stories to the classes.
The Isaiah 117 House provides at least one book to each child who comes through its doors. Each child also receives a Bible through a partnership with the Christian Book Shop.
According to Southerland, most children receive two or three books when they come through the Isaiah 117 House.
“Since opening around Thanksgiving of 2019, we have seen 310 kids here. Right now we see around 30 kids a month,” Southerland said. “That means we’re going through anywhere from 60 to 100 books a month.”
Southerland said the Isaiah House keeps books available for children to read and to be read to them if they are too young to read.
Isaiah 117 provides a safe and comforting home where children can wait for a foster placement. The space allows children to receive the comfort and care they need while Department of Child Services staff do the necessary paperwork and identify a good foster placement.
While they have plenty of books for the time being, the Isaiah 117 House would welcome other donated supplies.
“We can always use toiletries, and teenage adult-sized clothes. Most kids like to wear jogging pants and T-shirts. We also need frozen food because we cook for the kids. Blankets and coats are also always appreciated,” Southerland said. “Anything your child uses or you think a child might need, we need. Greene County is so great about supporting us, and we are so very thankful.”
Donations may be dropped off any time at the Isaiah 117 House located at 409 W. Main St.
The Isaiah 117 House also sends out a newsletter each month in which it identifies items needed the most. Those wishing to receive the newsletter should email Southerland at gwyn@isaiah117house.com.
The Greene County Imagination Library also welcomes donations.
While well-known Tennessee native and country music star Dolly Parton, who founded the Imagination Library, pays for the shipping of books to children, Greene County Imagination Library has to raise money to purchase the books before they are shipped.
Burkey said it costs about $15 to support a year of books for one child.
Donations to the nonprofit can be mailed to P.O. Box 2922 Greeneville, TN 37744.
The Greene County Imagination Library is also always registering new children in its program. All children under the age of 5 can receive a free book each month regardless of income.
Parents with their children enrolled in the program should notify the Greene County Imagination Library when they move so that their children continue to receive the books meant for them at the correct address.
Those wishing to register their child in the program can email gcimaginationlibrary@gmail.com or call 423-329-0466.