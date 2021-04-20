Greene County joined a lawsuit filed against a pharmaceutical manufacturer plaintiffs say played a major role in the region’s opioid addiction epidemic.
County commissioners Monday approved an amended resolution in support of the lawsuit naming Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Endo Health Solutions, Inc. as defendants under the Drug Dealers Liability Act.
The amended resolution substitutes the words “against the Endo defendants going forward.”
Greene County got involved at the urging of one of the prosecutors who filed the civil action, 3rd Judicial District Attorney General Dan E. Armstrong.
The “Sullivan Baby Doe” lawsuit was filed in June 2017 in Sullivan County Circuit Court in Kingsport. District attorneys general from Northeast Tennessee were the first in the state to hold manufacturers of painkillers and “pill mill” operators that supply narcotics allegedly responsible for the addiction epidemic across the state and the 3rd Judicial District that includes Greene County.
In December 2020, the Tennessee Supreme Court ruled that Tennesse’s district attorneys general do not have standing to bring claims under the Drug Dealers Liability Act. Chancellor E.G. Moody recently issued a ruling permitting several Tennessee counties to be substituted into the case in place of the district attorney general plaintiffs.
“The ruling means those counties that have passed a resolution to join as parties. The lawsuit I began may go forward,” Armstrong said after Moody’s ruling.
Hamblen and Hancock counties from the 3rd Judicial District were substituted in as party plaintiffs.
Moody’s ruling gave Greene and Hawkins counties and other localities that want to join as party plaintiffs 30 days to notify the court of their intentions.
Plaintiffs in the case seek more than $2.4 billion in damages. A July 26 trial date was set by Moody to determine damages.
The complaint originally listed prescription opioid manufacturer Purdue Pharma, L.P. and its related companies, along with Mallinckrodt PLC, Endo Pharmaceuticals, a “pill mill” doctor and other convicted opioid dealers as defendants.
Purdue and Mallinckrodt have both declared bankruptcy. Claims are proceeding against the companies in bankruptcy courts. Endo remains the only active corporate defendant.
Earlier this month, Moody issued a ruling granting default judgment on liability in favor of lawsuit plaintiffs, but reserved determination of damages for trial.
Armstrong told commissioners Monday that other municipalities in the 3rd Judicial District have also joined the lawsuit. As part of the resolution, commissioners approved a retainer agreement with Branstetter, Stranch & Jennings, the Nashville law firm working with the district attorneys general.
Greene County has experienced “critical issues and problems” relating to opioid addiction and its citizens, the resolution says.
Those problems include drug overdose deaths, the birth of drug-dependent babies, an increase in criminal convictions connected to the illegal sale and use of opioids and other related crimes that include burglary, theft and fraud.
The opioid epidemic also contributes to “the loss of productivity of the citizens in the workplace (and) damage and destruction to the family unit, all resulting from the illegal sale, distribution and the use of opioids in Greene County,” the resolution says.
The Greene County Commission determined “it is in the best interest of Greene County citizens to fully support the lawsuit” by joining as a plaintiff, the resolution says.
The Sullivan Baby Doe lawsuit is named for a baby born addicted to opiates in 2015 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
NEW JAIL CELL DOORS
In other business, the county commission approved a resolution authorizing the appropriation of up to $1 million from funds allocated to Greene County through the American Rescue Plan to replace the doors and locks of cells at the Greene County Detention Center. New fire alarms will also be installed.
The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, also called the COVID-19 Stimulus Package, is a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill recently passed by the U.S. Congress and signed by President Joe Biden.
“The jail opened in 1987. The doors never closed. It’s an older jail,” Roger Willet, jail administrator, said earlier Monday.
The issue was reviewed by the county commission’s Law Enforcement Committee, Mayor Kevin Morrison told the full commission.
“Those are the original doors and locks from when the jail was constructed in 1987,” Morrison said.
Replacement parts for exiting cell doors and locks are no longer made. Faulty cell doors “is a security risk,” county Attorney Roger Woolsey said.
“It’s a risk we don’t need to take,” he said. “If we lock people up, we’ve got to make sure the doors lock.”
COVID-19 relief funds from the federal government can be applied to a wide range of projects, county Budget Director Danny Lowery said.
“Right now, the categories are very broad,” Lowery told commissioners.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the county commission issued a proclamation recognizing service to the community by former Mosheim Mayor Tommy Gregg, who resigned in February due to health reasons.
Morrison will present the proclamation to the longtime Mosheim public official on behalf of the Greene County Commission at Thursday night’s meeting of the town Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
The next meeting of the Greene County Commission is on May 17.