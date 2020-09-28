Chances are favorable that a state grant will be awarded to expand public recreational opportunities at the Greene County Range and Firearms Sports Complex.
The Greene County Range Committee met last week with officials of the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) and learned its grant application is now under consideration for funding to build a 15-station sporting clays course that would incorporate three-dimensional archery targets as well as a Cowboy Town, a course that tests speed shooting skills.
Grants are funded with different levels of requirements for local matching funds to be contributed to the project.
For a grant that has a 90-10 match, which would require 10% percent to be funded locally, the application for the Greene County range project would be one of several from across the state to be considered for approval, according to the TWRA officials.
However, if the the county would accept funding at a 75-25 match, it would most likely be the first on the list for a grant at that level, the state officials indicated.
This level of funding, 75% from a TWRA grant and 25% provided locally, was how the expansion of the range into a facility for public use was completed. Before opening for public use last year, the range previously was only accessible to law enforcement and other government authorities for training use.
That grant funded the construction of an additional pistol range, an administrative and classroom building and additional pavilions. The grant also required that the facility be open to the public.
A local match in funding is not confined to just a monetary contribution to the project. Local matches can also involve the use of local governmental labor and resources toward a project or the contribution of land for the TWRA grants.
The value of the land on which the sporting clays property will be constructed can be counted toward a local match. The time that county employees work on the project can be applied as part of the local match, according to Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison.
During the meeting, the committee learned that the TWRA would not allow the grant funding to be used for purchasing side-by-side all terrain vehicles for use on the sporting clays course. If the county purchases those vehicles, that amount can also be used as part of the local match, Morrison explained.
In other business, Andrew Piercy, state commissioner for the Scholastic Clay Target Program, gave a presentation about its efforts to provide opportunities for middle and high school students in the sport.
Programs such as sporting clays can provide students who may not be involved in other sports an opportunity to learn and hone a skill and take part in competitions, Piercy said.
The commissioner commended the effort to have school resource officers involved with local school teams to help build relationships between youth and law enforcement.