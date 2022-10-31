Local law enforcement and members of the Greene County Anti-Drug Coalition supported the drug take-back program held at West Greene, South Greene, and Walmart from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m on Saturday.
Sheriff Wesley Holt noted the Greene County Sheriff’s department is working with the Drug Enforcement Administration for this program.
“The drug take back program has helped a lot of families in Greene County,” Holt said in an email Friday. “This gives them the opportunity to safely dispose of unused and unwanted medication.”
Cindy Wilhoit of the Anti-Drug Coalition and Greene County Sheriff’s Department deputies Travis Hoxie and John Pierce were at South Greene.
The deputies spoke about how having three collection locations, with South Greene as an example, gives residents more convenience to drop off the pills near where they live.
No needles or drug paraphernalia could be dropped off; dropping off prescription pills was the only option.
The Walmart collection location had Narcan, a brand name for opioid-overdose antidote naloxone, available.
Saturday was the first time Walmart had participated in the program as a drop-off location.
Mark Gammon, a Walmart employee, was there at the drug take-back booth set up in front of Walmart.
“We’re providing a space for (the anti-drug coalition) to be able to do this,” Gammon said.
Leaanne Spradlen, co-director of the Anti-Drug Coaltion, said the process of working with Walmart to set up the grocery store as a location for the program took about a week. She said she spoke with members of Walmart’s marketing health and wellness team to coordinate the event.
She spoke about the positives of having a space in town for residents to be able to not only drop off prescription pills, but also in providing naloxone as well.
“Narcan has a stigma to it,” Spradlen said, “But we are giving people a chance to save their lives.”
She said having the Narcan available for community members to obtain in case of overdose emergency is an attempt to address the stigma in the community over those who seek help for drug abuse.
Brooke Burleson, a member of the Sullivan County Anti-Drug Coalition, was at Walmart to help provide Narcan for the program.
She said Sullivan County’s coalition is the only one in the region that has a grant to provide Narcan.
She spoke about how local law enforcement has worked with the various coalitions and has provided much assistance, especially for the drug take-back program.
“We’re developing a working relationship with the (Greene County law enforcement),” Burleson said.
Many volunteers noted the goal of take-back program is to get prescription pills out of the hands of drug users, but it is also to try and eliminate the opportunity to try prescription pills in the first place.
“This program allows the safe disposal of drugs before it can get into the hands of a child or someone else,” Holt said.
Holt also noted there are more opportunities to drop off drugs if residents were not able to do so Saturday.
“For those who may not be able to make it to the event we have a drop off box in the lobby of the sheriffs department that is available all year,” Holt said in an email. “They can drop off medication from 8 a.m till 5 p.m weekdays.”