A 26-year-old Greene County man was charged early Monday by Johnson City police with evading arrest, reckless driving, driving on a suspended license and cited for speeding.

Andrew C. Gibson, of 493 Possum Creek Road, has a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in Washington County General Sessions Court.

About 2:30 a.m. Monday, Johnson City officers were conducting traffic enforcement on West Market Street when Gibson was seen driving at a high rate of speed.

Police attempted a traffic stop and Gibson continued to drive above the speed limit, running two red lights, a report said.

The pursuit continued and Gibson was apprehended by the Tennessee Highway Patrol. A records check showed his driver’s license was suspended.

Bond for Gibson was set at $3,000.

