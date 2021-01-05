A 26-year-old Greene County man was charged early Monday by Johnson City police with evading arrest, reckless driving, driving on a suspended license and cited for speeding.
Andrew C. Gibson, of 493 Possum Creek Road, has a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in Washington County General Sessions Court.
About 2:30 a.m. Monday, Johnson City officers were conducting traffic enforcement on West Market Street when Gibson was seen driving at a high rate of speed.
Police attempted a traffic stop and Gibson continued to drive above the speed limit, running two red lights, a report said.
The pursuit continued and Gibson was apprehended by the Tennessee Highway Patrol. A records check showed his driver’s license was suspended.
Bond for Gibson was set at $3,000.