A Tennessee Bureau of Investigation probe continues into the circumstances of an officer-involved shooting early Wednesday in Washington County.
Tyler Michael Gardner, 27, of Greene County, was killed, according to a TBI news release.
A Greene County sheriff’s deputy was in the parking lot of Love’s Travel Stop, 10465 Lonesome Pine Trail, when he saw a suspicious vehicle shortly before 3 a.m. Wednesday, according to the news release.
The driver was identified by the deputy as Gardner, 27, who was known to have active arrest warrants.
The deputy asked Gardner to step out of the vehicle, but he refused and drove out of the parking lot. Gardner led deputies from the Mosheim travel stop onto northbound Interstate 81, and eventually into Washington County.
“At some point during the pursuit, a trooper with the Tennessee Highway Patrol began assisting. The pursuit continued until Gardner drove into a field at the intersection of 5 Oaks Road and Leesburg Road in Jonesborough, where he got out of the vehicle and ran,” the release said.
The trooper apprehended Gardner, who was armed with a gun.
“Gardner continued to resist. At some point during the struggle, for reasons still under investigation, the trooper fired shots, striking Gardner. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured during the incident,” the release said.
The investigation began after a request to the TBI by 1st Judicial District Attorney General Steve Finney.
“TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the district attorney general for his further review and consideration,” TBI spokeswoman Leslie Earhart said.
“The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the district attorney general requesting TBI’s involvement,” Earhart said.
The TBI does not identify officers involved in officer-involved shootings, instead referring questions of that nature to the respective department involved.
In May 2021, Gardner entered a guilty plea in Greene County Criminal Court to evading arrest-flight and resisting arrest involving a weapon, according to court records. He listed an address on Frank Roberts Road in Chuckey.