Christopher Gose from the T. Elmer Cox Genealogical and Historical Library recently earned his Archives Management Certification at the 2022 Tennessee Archives Institute.
The certification was recognized by the Tennessee State Library & Archives and Secretary of State Tre Hargett in a news release.
In 2022, the institute drew 24 participants from historical institutions and local archives from across the state. Participating archivists who complete three years of course work through the institute, graduate with an Archives Management Certification.
This year six archivists, including Gose, earned their Archives Management Certification.
"The Tennessee Archives Institute helps archivists across Tennessee develop skills that better equip them to serve their communities,” Hargett said. “We are proud to provide this worthwhile program at the beautiful Tennessee State Library & Archives, and I congratulate each graduate on earning this professional distinction."
The Tennessee Archives Institute is an annual 2 1/2-day workshop on the principles and practices of archival management and records preservation, hosted by the Tennessee State Library & Archives. The institute provides participants with opportunities to interact and exchange ideas with other archivists and records keepers from across the state.
“The archives development team looks forward to the Tennessee Archives Institute every year because it gives our team and local archivists the opportunity to network, collaborate and learn from one another,” Assistant State Archivist Jami Awalt said in the release.
This year’s institute included sessions on using and identifying court documents, digital project planning, collection development and security, records management and a hands-on session in the Library & Archives’ new state-of-the-art conservation lab.
The Tennessee Archives Institute is funded by the Secretary of State’s office and a grant from the National Historical Publications and Records Commission, which is a division of the National Archives.
For more information about the Archives Development Program and the Tennessee Archives Institute, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla/services/archives-development-program.