A 20-year-old Greene County man died in a two-vehicle collision about 10:05 p.m. Monday on Highway 66 South in Hawkins County.
Daniel Lee is listed as the victim in a preliminary Tennessee Highway Patrol crash report.
Lee was southbound on Highway 66 in a 1989 Nissan pickup. Jonathan Tackett, 27, of Rogersville, was northbound in a 2006 Nissan Altima when the car crossed the center line of the road into the path of the truck driven by Lee.
The crash happened near the intersection with Big Springs Road. Both vehicles came to rest in the roadway.
Criminal charges and traffic citations are pending against Tackett, who suffered injuries in the crash, the report said.
Investigators await the results of alcohol and drug toxicology tests on Tackett.
Lee was wearing a seat belt. Use of safety restraints would not have made a difference in the outcome of the crash, the report said.