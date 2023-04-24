Jury trials involving four defendants charged with murder are on the docket for May in Greene County Criminal Court.
The cases involve the death of an infant and two adults. All occurred in 2021.
MARSH, MCCAMEY TRIALS
The trials of Brandon Michael Marsh and Ashley J. McCamey, charged in connection with the death of an infant in April 2021, are set for May 15.
Marsh, 30; and McCamey, 23; are each charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 10-month-old Kade Jackson Paris.
Marsh and McCamey were charged with the murder counts in July 2021. Both are also charged with aggravated child abuse and aggravated child neglect.
McCamey and Marsh either committed or are criminally responsible for the baby’s death, according to first-degree murder presentments handed up in July 2021 by a Greene County Grand Jury.
Kade Jackson Paris died “in the perpetration of aggravated child neglect,” first-degree murder presentments for McCamey and Marsh state.
The alleged crime happened between April 19 and 22, 2021, according to the presentments.
Greene County sheriff’s deputies were called on April 22, 2021, to Marsh’s Twin Barns Road address. McCamey listed an address on East Broyles Street.
Investigators found the infant boy deceased while in the care of McCamey and Marsh.
Criminal motions hearings for both defendants were held March 31 in Criminal Court. Marsh and McCamey remain held on bond in the Greene County Detention Center.
DILLION E. RAMSEY
The trial of 29-year-old Dillion Edward Ramsey, charged with first-degree murder in connection with the February 2021 death of 60-year-old Steven L. Wilds, is set to begin May 22.
Wilds was found “deceased from apparent gunshot wounds” in a Warrensburg Road home on Feb. 10, 2021, sheriff’s deputies said.
Sheriff’s department investigators, assisted by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, identified Ramsey as a person of interest in the crime. Ramsey had been held on other charges in the Greene County Detention Center at the time he was charged in September 2021.
A pre-trial conference in Ramsey’s case was held March 31 in Criminal Court.
Ramsey listed a Parrottsville address in February 2021. He remains held on bond in the Greene County Detention Center.
RANDALL G. GREENE
Randall Glenn Greene, 59, is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the November 2021 death of 56-year-old Lesia Darlene Greene.
Greene’s trial date is also set for May 22.
The apparent domestic violence-related death occurred Nov. 19, 2021, at Lesia Greene’s mobile home at 835 Mohawk Ridge Road in Bulls Gap, according to a sheriff deputy’s report.
Randall Greene is the ex-husband of Lesia Greene and was also living in the mobile home, according to investigators.
A “knife/cutting instrument” was used in Lesia Greene’s death, the report said.
Deputies were called to the Mohawk Ridge Road address about a possible deceased person.
Randall Greene was inside the mobile home sitting on a living room couch, a report said. He pointed toward a back bedroom. Deputies found Lesia Greene unresponsive on the floor next to a bed.
“Blood was noticed on the bed and surrounding the body. A knife was noticed on the bed,” the report said.
The victim had a “large laceration” on her neck area, the report said.
Sheriff’s detectives responded to the address, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was contacted.
Randall Greene was taken to the Greene County Sheriff’s Department and interviewed. The first-degree murder charge was then filed.
Drug use may have been a factor in the homicide. Randall Greene is suspected of using methamphetamine, the deputy’s report said.
A pre-trial conference in the case was held March 30 in Criminal Court. Greene remains held on bond in the Greene County Detention Center.
Judge John F. Dugger Jr. will preside in May in Greene County Criminal Court.