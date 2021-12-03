Pending Greene County homicide cases are moving forward in the court system.
Defendants charged in two 2020 homicides were scheduled this week for trials in January, while the case of another man charged with murder was scheduled for trial later in 2022 by Criminal Court Judge John F. Dugger Jr.
Pre-trial conferences in the cases were held Monday.
3 CHARGED IN DEATH
Three people charged in connection with the June 2020 death of a Limestone man are set for a Jan. 10 trial in Greene County Criminal Court.
Adrian Edward Kiser, 26, of Church Road, Fall Branch, is charged with first-degree murder. Zachary Alan Richards, 26, of Horton Highway, Fall Branch, and 33-year-old Elizabeth Lee Phillips, of Oakland Park, are both charged with facilitation of first-degree murder.
The body of 45-year-old Tony Allan Nunley, of Ducktown Road, was found on June 29, 2020, in a wrecked vehicle down an embankment on Freedom Road in northeast Greene County.
Criminal complaints filed by a Greene County Sheriff’s Department detective said that Nunley was killed at an Old Snapps Ferry Road address where Kiser had lived.
Kiser “struck the victim in the head with an object, causing (his) death at the residence,” Detective Sgt. Jimmy Willett wrote in a criminal complaint.
Kiser then “cleaned the crime scene” and moved the body to another location before leaving the area, a complaint said.
Phillips and Richards allegedly both witnessed the murder and then “actively participated in cleaning the crime scene” and “providing transportation out of the area for the person that committed the murder,” according to court filings.
All three defendants remain held on bond at the Greene County Detention Center.
LAVELLE J. SCOTT
The Greene County Criminal Court trial of Lavelle Jamal Scott was scheduled for Jan. 24.
Scott, 25, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the February 2020 death of his infant daughter in Greeneville. Scott was also indicted on charges of aggravated child neglect and aggravated child abuse.
Greeneville police were called on the night of Feb. 2, 2020, to a home in the 1600 block of Highway 70 Bypass, where they found 5-week-old Sophia Flora Fields unresponsive.
The infant was taken by Greene County-Greeneville EMS to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Scott was indicted in May 2020 by a Greene County Grand Jury on the murder charges reflecting different theories of the crime. Scott was also indicted on charges of aggravated child neglect and aggravated child abuse.
An investigation by the Greeneville Police Department, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services resulted in the charges being filed against Scott.
The investigation revealed that Scott, the infant’s father, “was responsible for (the baby’s) death,” a police news release said.
Scott listed an address on University Parkway in Johnson City when he was charged in February 2020 with felony reckless endangerment after allegedly throwing an axe out of a car in which he was a passenger during a pursuit involving the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.
Scott was indicted on a reckless endangerment charge. A Sept. 13 Greene County Criminal Court trial in connection with that case was rescheduled, according to court records.
Scott remains in the Greene County Detention Center.
DILLION E. RAMSEY
A trial date of Sept. 13, 2022, was set for Dillion Edward Ramsey by Dugger.
Ramsey, 27, appeared Tuesday for arraignment in Criminal Court.
Ramsey is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the February death of a man in Midway. He was indicted in September by a Greene County Grand Jury on the first-degree murder count in connection with the death of 60-year-old Steven L. Wilds.
Ramsey, of Pheasant Way, Parrottsville, remains held on $1 million bond in the Greene County Detention Center.
Wilds’ body was found Feb. 10 in a Warrensburg Road home. He died of “apparent gunshot wounds,” according to sheriff’s department investigators.
The sheriff’s department received a call on the morning of Feb. 10, about a man who appeared to have been shot at a home along Warrensburg Road. Deputies responded and found Wilds’ body.
At the time of Wilds’ death, sheriff’s department investigators and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation had identified a person of interest in connection with the crime who was taken into custody. Charges in connection to the homicide had been pending since the time of Wilds’ death.
Ramsey listed the Parrottsville address in February during an appearance on a 2020 violation of probation charge in Greene County General Sessions Court.
Wilds listed a Bright Hope Road address in 2019.
RANDALL G. GREENE
A preliminary hearing date of Jan. 14 was set in Greene County General Sessions Court for Randall Glenn Greene, 57, charged with first-degree murder in connection with the Nov. 19 death of his ex-wife, Lesia Darlene Greene.
Sheriff’s deputies were called on the morning of Nov. 19 to 835 Mohawk Ridge Road in Bulls Gap. Lesia Greene, 56, was found deceased inside her home, Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt said.
Randall Greene was charged later that day with first-degree murder.
Greene had a first court appearance Nov. 22 before General Sessions Court Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr., who scheduled the Jan. 14 preliminary hearing date.
Greene is held on $750,000 bond in the Greene County Detention Center.