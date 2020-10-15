The Greene County Partnership had introduced the 21 members of its 2020-21 Leadership Greene County Class.
The Partnership initiated the Leadership Greene County program in 1995. Now in its 26th year, the local program has joined those in communities across the state to provide an opportunity for residents to increase leadership resources in their communities, a news release said.
Members of each class are recommended by their employers, civic organizations and former alumni, with their selection determined by their commitment to community-based issues. Once selected, class participants make a commitment to the program and are educated on the different aspects of the community. Coursework includes coverage of such areas as heritage, social services, education, government, religion, environment, health care, economic development and agriculture.
The need for building and expanding leadership programs is on the rise in order to continue the growth of the community. The Leadership Greene County Program strives to motivate participants to use their leadership abilities in facing challenges within the community.
Members of the 2021 class are:
CODY ALLEN
- Field Appraiser, Greene County Property Assessors Office
- Chuckey Doak High School
- Honors/Awards: Tennessee Scholar
- Organizations/Activities: Former Bible School Teacher, East Greene Free Will Baptist
BRAIDEN ANDERSON
- Bookkeeper, Greene County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office
- Family Christian Academy
RACHEAL BLACK
- Life Enrichment Director, Morning Pointe Assisted Living
- Chuckey Doak High School
- Currently enrolled at University of North Dakota Online
- Honors/Awards: National A & B Honor Roll, 2001, Certified Dietary Manager, 2018
- Organizations/Activities: Choir member, Towering Oaks Baptist Church; volunteer, Meals on Wheels; bingo volunteer, Roby Center, YMCA, Life Care Center; former high school vice president, Future Farmers of America; former high school vice president, Future Business Leaders of America
LINDSEY BLEVINS
- Juvenile Court Clerk, Greene County Circuit Court Clerk
- South Greene High School
- Currently enrolled at Tusculum University
AMANDA CARTER
- AVP/Training Officer, Andrew Johnson Bank
- TC Roberson High School, Asheville, NC, 2006
- Bachelor of Business Administration, King University, 2016; Master of Arts in Education, Tusculum University, 2018
- Honors/Awards: President’s List every semester, graduated with high honors
TREY CUNNINGHAM
- Process Engineer, US Nitrogen
- Franklin High School, 2013
- Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering; Minor in Chemistry, Tennessee Tech, 2017
- Honors/Awards: Cum Laude, Tennessee Tech; Tau Beta Pi Member; Provost Grant Coordinator; Odom Scholarship Recipient
- Organizations/Activities: member, Tau Beta Pi; former co-founder, TN Tech Social Entrepreneurship Society; former member, TN Tech Evergreen Society; former member, TN American Institute of Chemical Engineers Chapter; former member, TN Tech Veg Club
CLAY DUNAWAY
- Paramedic/Lieutenant, Greene County EMS
- North Greene High School
- EMT certification, Walters State Community College
- IV Tech/paramedic, North East State
- Organizations/Activities: Sunday School Teacher/trustee, Calvary Baptist Church
DR. JACOB FAIT
- Dean of College of Business & Executive Director of the Center for Civic Advancement, Tusculum University
- Medford Area Senior High School, Medford, WI, 2002
- Bachelor of Science in Business Administration Accounting; Master Business Administration in International Business, Duquesne University; Doctor of Philosophy Organizational Leadership, Gannon University, 2014
- Honors/Awards: 2019 Tri-Cities 40 under Forty
- Organizations/Activities: co-chair, Nettie McCormick Day; 2020 chair, Applied Business of Entrepreneurship Association International; Dean over programs, Volunteer Income Tax Assistance; Founder, Roff School Scholarship
JESSE HIGGINS
- Engineer, Registered Land Surveyor, Greeneville Light & Power System
- Chuckey Doak High School, 1993
- Bachelor of Science Surveying & Mapping, ETSU, 1998
- Honors/Awards: high school Valedictorian; Magna Cum Laude, ETSU
- Organizations/Activities: member, First Baptist Church Greeneville; member, Tennessee Association of Professional Surveyors; member/former youth coach, YMCA; former volunteer coach, Towering Oaks Christian School
DARLENE HURLEY
- Senior Process Improvement Manager, Walmart Supply Chain Home Office
- South Greene High School, 1994
- Bachelor of Science in Business, ETSU, 2000
- Honors/Awards: SoCon academic honor roll
- Organizations/Activities: member, Greeneville Sports Council; host family, Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies Classic Committee; host family, NJCAA World Series Baseball; member, Lean Enterprise Institute; former member, Relay for Life of Greene County
SCOTT JENKINS
- Editor, Greeneville Sun
- Oak Hill High School, Oak Hill, WV
- Bachelor of Arts in English, UNC Charlotte
- Organizations/Activities: board member, United Way of Greene County; member, Rails to Trails Conservancy; member, Society of Professional Journalists; North Carolina Conservation Network
JEROME JULIAN
- President of East TN, Apex Bank
- Sevier County High School
- CBA Executive Banking School, University of Tennessee
- Organizations/Activities: Business Advisory Board, Northeast State Community College
ANDREW KERR
- HR Specialist, Town of Greeneville
- Gate City High School
- Associate of Science in Psychology, Walters State Community College, 2008; Bachelor of Science of Interdisciplinary Studies, ETSU, 2011; Master of Arts in Education (HR Development), Tusculum University, 2015
- Honors/Awards: A.I.M.S. Scholar; Phi Theta Kappa Honors Society; Kappa Delta Pi Honors Society; Sigma Alpha Lambda graduate; Summa Cum Laude from WSCC; graduate with high honors, Tusculum University
- Organizations/Activities: practice interviewer, CareerQuest at Northeast State Community College; member, Human Resources Association of Northeast Tennessee; former volunteer treasurer/box office usher, Johnson City Community Theatre
KEN LAWRENCE
- Captain/Paramedic, Greene County EMS
- Sullivan South High School, 1986
- Associate of Arts/Liberal Arts, Hiwassee College, 1992; Associate of Applied Science/General Technology, Mechanical Drafting, Paramedic Certificate, Northeast State Community College, 1998, 2000
- Honors/Awards: Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society
- Organizations/Activities: disaster response, Tennessee Ambulance Strike Team; continuing education for paramedic licensure through American Heart Association
TAMMY LIVINGSTON
- Deputy Trustee/Tax Collection Administration, Greene County Trustee’s Office
- West Greene High School, 1987
- Organizations/Activities: member, Administrative Board Secretary, choir member, former youth/program leader, Midway United Methodist Church; member, former president, Midway United Methodist Women; past matron, Order of the Eastern Star Mosheim Chapter #292; former member and treasurer, West Greene High School Band Booster
DR. TONJUA McCULLOUGH
- Controller, TEVET, LLC.
- Volunteer High School, 1983
- Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing, ETSU, 1987; Master of Accounting and Financial Management, DeVry University, 2008; Doctorate of Business Administration, University of Phoenix, 2012
- Honors/Awards: member, Delta Mu Delta, International Business; graduated with distinction
- Organizations/Activities: graduate and past volunteer, Leadership Medina County Class of 2016; former Board of Directors, Medina County Economic Development Corporation; past employee representative, Seville Chamber of Commerce; past volunteer treasurer, Lighthouse Baptist Fellowship; past volunteer to review tax abatement requests, Seville Tax Abatement Committee
JESSICA POORE
- Resource Development Director, Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville & Greene County
- West Greene High School, 2005
- Bachelor of Science in Agriculture Economics, University of Tennessee, 2009; Master of Science in Agricultural Leadership & Communications, University of Tennessee, 2011
- Honors/Awards: Peyton Manning Scholar, 2009; College of Agriculture Commencement Speaker, 2011; Awarded 2 year GA position 2009-2011
- Organizations/Activities: member and children’s class teacher, Encompass Church; board treasurer, First Presbyterian Child Care Center; board member, Kingsport Leadership Alumni Council; member, Rotary International; member, Greene County Partnership Agribusiness Committee
CRAIG RAY
- Operations Manager, John Deere Power Products
- Bergan High School, Peoria, IL
- Bachelor of Science, Iowa State University, 1988; Master of Business, University of Tennessee, 1993
- Organizations/Activities: board member, Greene County Partnership; American Society for Quality Member; former youth sports council coach, Greene County YMCA
JANA RIDDLE
- Enrollment Representative, Tusculum University
- Chuckey Doak High School
- Bachelor of Arts in Organizational Business Management, Tusculum University, 2006; Master in Business Administration, Milligan College, 2011; Currently enrolled in the Master of Arts in Organizational Training and Performance Management, Tusculum University
BLAINE STRESSMAN
- Project Engineer, US Nitrogen
- Fruitport High School, Fruitport, MI, 2009
- Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering, Western Michigan University, 2015
- Organizations/Activities: former ChemE Car Captain, AiCHE Western Michigan University Chapter Member
ROBERT WILHOIT
- Captain, Greeneville Fire Department
- South Greene High School
- Non-Degree Certificate-Advanced Emergency Medical Technician, Walters State Community College
- Organizations/Activities: general church administration, Salem Lutheran Church Council; conduct meeting/plan maintenance, Salem Cemetery Committee; volunteer, Greene County 4-H; voting member, America Boer Goat Association; fundraising/volunteer, Caney Branch Volunteer Fire Department