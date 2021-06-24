The Greene County Partnership has been awarded a $99,954 grant for Hardin Industrial Park. The grant is for the purpose of conducting due diligence studies, which is the first step in developing future industrial sites.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe announced 15 new Site Development Grants, totaling more than $4.6 million.
The grants are designed to help communities achieve Select Tennessee site certification and prepare industrial sites for economic development projects. The funding helps communities invest in infrastructure and engineering improvements on project-ready sites.
“Thanks to the support of our General Assembly, I’m pleased to announce 15 more communities that will participate in the Site Development Grants program,” Lee said. “Strengthening and supporting rural Tennessee is one of my major priorities, and these grants will help our communities attract jobs and enhance economic growth.”
The Site Development Grant program, part of the Rural Economic Opportunity Act, works in tandem with TNECD’s Select Tennessee program. Since 2016, TNECD has awarded 115 Site Development Grants across the state, totaling nearly $39 million in assistance to local communities.
“Shovel-ready sites are key to recruiting new businesses to our state,” Rolfe said. “The Site Development Grant program brings a community one step closer to achieving Select Tennessee site certification and strengthens it as an attractive option for economic development opportunity.”