State and federal legislators gathered with community members at Tusculum University on Friday morning for a legislative breakfast organized by the Greene County Partnership.
It was the first in-person legislative breakfast held since 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic put a damper on such gatherings.
“It is important to have this in person to provide a forum for accessibility. It is a very heavy legislative year with lots of legislation that will impact the future of our state,” Greene County Partnership President Jeff Taylor said. “For our local legislators to be so available during this legislative session speaks volumes.”
U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger, State Rep. David Hawk, State Sen. Steve Southerland, Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison and Greeneville City Administrator Todd Smith were all in attendance at the breakfast.
Harshbarger spoke first and told the crowd that she is working on anti-vaccine passport legislation, legislation that supports natural immunity, and legislation that would permit citizens to “go after” the government if they have a vaccine injury due to a vaccine mandate.
Harshbarger also commented on the Russian invasion of Ukraine at the breakfast, calling the Russian invasion a genocide.
“The stuff going on in Ukraine is genocide. It doesn’t matter if those people were corrupt. It is about those poor innocent people you see in the street. The women and the children,” Harshbarger said.
Zac Rutherford, Harshbarger’s chief of staff, clarified the congresswoman’s comment about corruption in a phone call Friday afternoon.
“What she meant to say is that in the news you have some folks that say no aid should be given to Ukraine because the Ukrainian government is corrupt. The congresswoman supports giving humanitarian and lethal aid to Ukraine through policies started under the Trump Administration and continued by the Biden Administration,” Rutherford said. “Her main focus is the civilians that need humanitarian assistance.”
According to Rutherford, Harshbarger does not think that it is important right now whether Ukraine is corrupt or not. She is only concerned about delivering lethal and humanitarian aid to the nation as it defends itself against Russia.
Harshbarger bemoaned how government operates in Washington, D.C. and complimented the Greene County government on its effectiveness.
“Look, your county government is doing well. I tout you all the time. I’m always talking about Greeneville. Things would go better in Washington if they looked at running things the way Tennessee runs things,” Harshbarger said.
Hawk spoke about the possible developments coming to the former Greene Valley Developmental Center property including a Tennessee College of Applied Technology and a Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities office and service center.
Both projects are in the proposed state budget working its way through the Tennessee General Assembly.
“The TCAT proposal is one of the most exciting opportunities I have seen in two decades,” Hawk said. “We are not going to do anything at Greene Valley that people dislike. It will be a positive for the community.”
The Tennessee Board of Regents has proposed $25 million for a new TCAT structure in Greene County, and about $5 million to furnish the facility with training and educational equipment.
The budget proposal also shows that about $180.6 million would be used to construct three DIDD regional offices across the state, one of which would be located at the Greene Valley property.
“The TCAT project happening here is what happens when everybody works together,” Southerland said. “I want to thank everybody who helped with that, from Mayor Morrison to David (Hawk) and everyone else, everyone has helped make that happen.”
Both legislators also said they are working on ways to keep vapes out of the hands of children in the state.
“No on under 21 should have a vape, but they are going online and are able order from there. We are trying to find ways to stop that, and limit flavors,” Southerland said.
“Youth and young adult vaping is a serious issue. We need to keep bad things like vapes out of the hands of kids, but also out of the hands of adults, as well. It is a major health issue,” Hawk said.
Smith updated those at the breakfast on the progress of the downtown redevelopment and other projects.
“The Depot Street project is going well. It is going to be a long-term project, so please be patient. We are looking to complete that in the summer of next year and we plan to have a big celebration when it is finished,” Smith said. “Our new fire station should be completed in about September of this year, which we are excited about.”
Smith also mentioned that the new beach volleyball courts at Hardin Park would be completed by this summer.
“We are going to have six new beach volleyball courts there, and we will be able to have a summer league this year so be on the lookout for that,” Smith said.
Smith said the Town of Greeneville is in good shape financially.
“Revenues are exceeding last year’s revenues. Fiscally we are in very good shape. Our community is growing. Fiscally the Town of Greeneville is in incredible shape,” Smith said.
Greene County is also in good financial shape right now, according to Morrison.
“Across all the departments and funds of Greene County we have very strong balance sheets. We have great cooperation between our County Commission and our elected officials that lead our departments,” Morrison said. “Our priority right now is maximizing grant opportunities, and those opportunities without strings attached. We are trying to pull all the money off the table that we can that is available for projects here so it doesn’t end up in California somewhere.”
Morrison said an example of this is using Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation grant funding to improve water and sewer systems in the county, particularly around the interstate in order to maximize the county’s ability to grow commerce there.
Greene County is receiving about $7 million in matching grant funding from TDEC by using about $1.5 million in American Rescue Plan funding for the projects.
Morrison also expressed optimism about the county’s decision to partner with Greeneville Light and Power to provide broadband to the community, and complimented GLPS President Chuck Bowlin.
“This week we partnered with Greeneville Light and Power to begin our broadband endeavor. Chuck and his team at GLPS are up to the task, and we look forward to being your battle buddy,” Morrison said.
Morrison also thanked Smith for Greeneville’s commitment to GLPS’s broadband initiative.
Morrison told those at the breakfast that the Greene County Government was going to try to keep things steady and continue with caution and intention.
“We are going to keep a steady hand on the tiller. We are going to try to navigate things very slowly and calmly,” Morrison said. “We will have a measured conservative approach so that we are able to preserve efficiencies and maximize opportunities.”