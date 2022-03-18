The Greene County Partnership has introduce the 22 members of its 2021-22 Leadership Greene County Class.
The Leadership Greene County Program was initiated by the Greene County Partnership in 1995. Now in its 27th year, the local program has joined those in communities across the state to provide an opportunity for its citizens to increase leadership resources in their communities, the organization said in a news release.
Members of each class are recommended by their employers, civic organizations and former alumni, and their selection is determined by their commitment to community-based issues. Once selected, class participants make a commitment to the program and are educated on the different aspects of the community. Coursework includes coverage of such areas as heritage, social services, education, government, religion, environment, health care, economic development and agriculture.
The need for building and expanding leadership programs is on the rise in order to continue the growth of the community. The Leadership Greene County Program strives to motivate participants to utilize their leadership abilities in facing challenges within the community.
Members of the 2022 class are:
BENITA BARE
- CFO/VP Finance, Tusculum University
- Abingdon High School, Virginia; Bachelor of Arts business and economics — accounting concentration, Emory & Henry College; Master of Arts in education, Emory & Henry College; Master of Science in accounting, Liberty University
- Honors/Awards: CPA license since 1988
- Organizations/Activities: Former Bible School leader, puppet ministry, youth leader, Sunday School teacher, pianist and organist, Fellowship Baptist Church; former AWANA leader, pianist and organist, Children’s Church Leader, Temple Baptist Church; Board Boosters, Athletic Boosters and PTA leadership positions
COREY BISHOP
- Professional Advisor, Walters State Community College — Niswonger Campus
- Morristown East High School
- Bachelor of Science in social work, ETSU; Master of Science in human services, ETSU
- Honors/Awards: Invited to join Honor Society for graduate level academic performance
- Organizations/Activities: Connections Team, small groups, Arrowhead Church; Former Student Leadership Group founder/advisory; Former Hamblen Health Council member; Former Hamblen Interagency Coalition
LUCÈ CRIM
- Engineer, US Nitrogen
- Nixa High School, Nixa, Missouri
- Bachelor’s in chemical engineering, Tennessee Technological University
- Organizations/Activities: member, Big Spring Master Gardener’s Association; member, Society of Women Engineers
ANDY FANNON
- Logistics Supervisor, Parker Hannifin
- Greeneville High School
- Bachelor’s in business administration, ETSU
ROBERT KELLER
- Technical Services Superintendent, Greeneville Light & Power System
- West Greene High School
- Associates in electrical technology, Northeast State Technical Community College
- Organizations/Activities: Member and Deacon Board, Grace Fellowship Church; president, Cross Anchor Utility District Board of Commissioners
KACI LOWE
- Accountant, Town of Greeneville
- Lumen Christi High School, Jackson, Michigan
- Bachelor of Science in accounting; ETSU; Master of Business Administration, Tennessee Technological University
- Honors/Awards: Bachelor’s degree — Magna Cum Laude
- Organizations/Activities: Member, Notre Dame Catholic Church; former member, American Cancer Society in Michigan
AMY MCKINNEY
- Manager, Apex Bank
- Karns High School, Knoxville
- Honors/Awards: Student-Faculty Grant, 2008
RICHARD MILLER
- Associate Vice President, Tusculum University
- Bachelors in economics and public policy, St Mary’s College of Maryland; Masters in Public Policy, University of Chicago, Illinois
- Organizations/Activities: member/mentor, Celebrate Recovery; member/promoter, Ohio Valley Handcrafts; former volunteer teacher, Encountering Work of Islam
BRAD MILLIGAN
- AG Distribution Supervisor, American Greetings Corp.
- North Greene High School
- Organizations/Activities: Greeneville First Church of God; member Greeneville High School Athletic Booster Club; former youth basketball coach, West Pines Booster Club
NICK MITCHELL
- Branch Manager, Eastman Credit Union
- South Greene High School
- Bachelor of Science in political science, ETSU
- Honors/Awards: member of Pi Sigma Alpha political science honor society, ETSU
- Organizations/Activities: Elder and member of congregation and life committee, First Presbyterian Church; election machine operator and registrar, Greene County Election Commission; ETSU Chapter president, 2009, alumni advisor, Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity
DR. BENJAMIN MORGAN
- Physician, Ballad Health
- South Greene High School
- Bachelor of Arts in mathematics education, Tusculum University; Doctorate of Osteopathy, Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine
JOE MURR
- Master Scheduler, John Deere Power Products
- David Crockett High School
- Bachelors in business management, Tusculum University
- Honors/Awards: National Honor Society, Magna Cum Laude
- Organizations/Activities: Assistant Coach, Chuckey Doak Youth Football; member Flag Branch Church of God
JOE PROKOP
- Police Sergeant, Greeneville Police Department
- Greeneville High School
- Bachelor of Science in management, Tusculum University
- Honors/Awards: Sheriff’s Association Award, WSCC; Magna Cum Laude, Tusculum University
- Organizations/Activities: member, Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police; former president and current board member, Fraternal Order of the Police; former board member, Tennessee School Resource Officers Association
DAWN RAMSEY
- Deputy Trustee, Greene County Trustee’s Office
- West Greene High School
- Associate of Applied Science in office systems technology, Northeast State Community College
- Honors/Awards: CTAS — County Administrative Professional Cyber Security Awareness Training
- Organizations/Activities: Member, Fairview Baptist Church of Mohawk; Greeneville Middle School booster parent with volleyball and softball; patron, Humane Society
KELSEA RAMSEY
- Legal Assistant, Crystal Jessee Law Office
- Chuckey Doak High School
- Currently enrolled at Walters State Community College
- Honors/Awards: high school honors society member and graduated with a 3.5 GPA
- Organizations/Activities: volunteered at blood drives for the community, volunteered at local elementary schools as a teacher’s aid
LUANNE ROBERTS
- Director of Nursing, Morning Pointe of Greeneville
- South Greene High School
- Bachelor of Science in nursing/biology, ETSU
- Honors/Awards: Magna Cum Laude and Dean’s List at ETSU, Golden Key International Honors Society
- Organizations/Activities: Member, First Baptist Church; member, Alzheimer’s Association; former member Nolichuckey Booster Club and PTO; former CPR Instructor
KIM RYANS
- Environmental Supervisor, US Nitrogen
- Greeneville High School
- Bachelor of Science, ETSU
- Organizations/Activities: past member, Air & Waste Management Association; attendee Environmental Show of the South & Tennessee Environmental Conference
KEVIN SOLOMON
- Captain, Greene County EMS
- West Greene High School
- Certificate in Emergency Medical Paramedic, Walters State Community College
- Honors/Awards: Deans List
- Organizations/Activities: former firefighter, Midway Volunteer Fire Department
MATTHEW SOLOMON
- Lieutenant, Greeneville Fire Department
- West Greene High School
- Associate of Applied Science in criminal justice, Walters State Community College
- Honors/Awards: Cum Laude, Walters State
- Community College
- Organizations/Activities: firefighter, Mosheim and Midway Volunteer Fire Departments
DR. RACHEL WARD
- Director of Rehab, Life Care Center of Greeneville
- Cocke County High School
- Bachelor of Science in physical therapy, University of Tennessee Health Science Center, master of public health, University of Tennessee, doctorate in physical therapy, University of Tennessee
- Honors/Awards: High honors graduate of UT Health Science Center; honors University of Tennessee
- Organizations/Activities: vestry, altar guild, children, senior award clerk, Episcopal Church of Annunciation; wheelchair distribution, Luke 14 Ministries & Joni & Friends; committee chairs, vice president and president, Kiwanis Club of Newport/Cocke County; grass roads/PAC, Tennessee & American Physical Therapy Association
LISA WELLS
- Property Clerk, Greene County Property Assessor
- Auburndale High School, Auburndale, Florida
- Organizations/Activities: former county chair and representative for 10 years, United Way of Central Florida; former county spokesperson, Kids Tag Art
NIKKI WINES
- Communications/Public Relations Director, Community Insurance
- Greeneville High School
- Bachelor of business administration, Tusculum University
- Honors/Awards: high school honors graduate
- Organizations/Activities: nursery help
er, Calvary Chapel Church