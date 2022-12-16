The Greene County Partnership has introduced the 23 members of its 2022-23 Leadership Greene County Class.
The Leadership Greene County Program was initiated by the Greene County Partnership in 1995. Now in its 28th year, the local program has joined those in communities across the state to provide an opportunity for its citizens to increase leadership resources in their communities, the organization said in a press release.
Members of each class are recommended by their employers, civic organizations and former alumni, and their selection is determined by their commitment to community-based issues. Once selected, class participants make a commitment to the program and are educated on the different aspects of the community. Coursework includes coverage of such areas as heritage, social services, education, government, religion, environment, health care, economic development and agriculture.
The need for building and expanding leadership programs is on the rise in order to continue the growth of the community. The Leadership Greene County Program strives to motivate participants to utilize their leadership abilities in facing challenges within the community.
Members of the 2023 class are:
JESSI BENNETT
- Physician’s Assistant, Ballad Health Medical Associates
- South Greene High School
- Bachelor of Arts Biology, Pre-Med Concentration, Tusculum University
- Master of Medical Science, Lincoln Memorial University Debusk College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Organizations/Activities: board member, Fellowship of Christian Athletes; member, Education Team at Greeneville First Church of God; coach, Greeneville Parks & Recreation and Ahava Volleyball Club; member, Greene County Tennis Association
JOSH BENNETT
- Affiliate Broker/Real Estate Agent, Hometown Realty of Greeneville
- Snow Hill High School, MD
- Bachelor of Business Administration & Management, Tusculum University
- Master of Arts Teaching, Tusculum University
- Honors/Awards: Athletic Honor Roll
- Organizations/Activities: member, First Church of Christ Greeneville; board member, Fellowship Christian Athletes; assistant coach, Greenville High School Men’s Basketball
MCCLURE BOYD
- Commercial Lender, Eastman Credit Union
- Dobyns Bennett High School
- Bachelor in History, James Madison University
- Graduate Certificate in Business Administration, ETSU
- Organizations/Activities: current member and former treasurer, Professionals Engaged in Advancing Kingsport; board member, Hawkins County Board of Education; church council member, Church Hill First United Methodist; coach, Church Hill/Mt. Carmel Parks & Recreation
TOSHA CHURCH
- Youth Services Officer, Greene County Juvenile Court
- GED, Walters State Community College
- Associate of Applied Science Criminal Justice, Walters State Community College
- Honors/Awards: Named to President’s List in Fall 2020 & Spring 2021, WSCC
- Organizations/Activities: Sunday school teacher, Morning Star Independent Baptist Church; former Sunday school teacher and youth leader, Second Baptist Church; member, Tennessee Juvenile Court Services Association
SHAWN COLLINS
- Executive Assistant/HR, Greeneville Light & Power System
- Chuckey-Doak High School
- Bachelor of Science in Home Economics with and emphasis in Textiles/Minor in Marketing, ETSU
- Organizations/Activities: board of directors, United Way of Greenville/Greene County; former board member, Fellow Christian Athletes; former board member, Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville & Greene County; former board member and chairman, Greeneville TN Rehabilitation Center
ROBERT COOPER
- Safety Manager, John Deere Power Products
- North Greene High School
- Bachelor of Business Management, Tusculum University
- Organizations/Activities: former pastor, Millers Chapel Church; former youth pastor, Grassy Creek FWB
KEITH ELLIOTT
- Maintenance Coordinator, Parker Hannifin
- Hampton High School
- Associate Degree Electrical/Electronics, Northeast State
- Bachelor of Business Administration, King College
- Honors/Awards: Top Electrical Student, Summa Cum Laude, Phi Theta kappa, Who’s Who Award
- Organizations/Activities: helped to put on events and activities for Carter County Relay for Life
GREG FAY
- Director of Continuing Education and Camps, Tusculum University
- Greeneville High School
- Bachelor of Arts in Sociology, University of Tennessee
- Master of Arts in Teaching, ETSU
- Organizations/Activities: member, Greene County Community Band; member Greeneville High School Band Boosters; member, West Greene High School Band Boosters; former member, American Camp Association; former member and leaders, Pride of the Southland Marching Band, University of Tennessee
JAMES FOSHIE
- Lieutenant, Greeneville Fire Department
- West Greene High School
- Associate Degree in Fire Science, Walters State Community College
- Honors/Awards: high school honors graduate
- Organizations/Activities: chief officer, Town of Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department; member, Mosheim Central United Methodist Church; Alderman, Town of Mosheim Board of Mayor & Alderman; secretary/treasurer, Greeneville Professional Fireman’s Association
JAMIE HOOPER
- Technical Services Manager, Parker Hannifin
- South Greene High School
- Associate Degree in Electrical/Electronics Engineering Technology, Walters State Community College
- Bachelor of Science in Manufacturing Engineering, ETSU
- Master of Business Administration, Carson Newman University
- Organizations/Activities: organizing member, Sundown on Depot Car Show
DAWN JUDD
- Director of Rehabilitation, Life Care Center of Greeneville
- South Greene High School
- Bachelor of Science in Psychology & Biology, Tusculum College
- Master in Occupational Therapy, Milligan College
- Honors/Awards: Dean’s List
- Organizations/Activities: America Occupational Therapy Association; Tennessee Occupational Therapy Association
TYLER KELLEY
- Director, Greene County Recovery Court
- West Greene High School
- Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice & Criminology, ETSU
- Honors/Awards: Dean’s List
- Organizations/Activities: assistant t-ball coach, YMCA; former coach, Greeneville Parks & Recreation
CHAD KILLION
- Safety Technician, US Nitrogen
- West Greene High School
- Organizations/Activities: Town of Mosheim Fire Department; former Assistant Chief, Midway Volunteer Fire Department; former Assistant Chief, McDonald Volunteer Fire Department
CASSIE KORBS
- Life Enrichment Director, Morning Pointe Assisted Living
- Buffalo Academy for Visual and Performing Arts, West Irondequoit High School
- Organizations/Activities: Board of Directors, Greeneville Lacrosse Club; member, Notre Dame Catholic Church; volunteer, Roby Adult Center; volunteer, Meals on Wheels; member, YMCA of Greene County
DEDE KYLE
- Director for Student Success/Recruitment, Walters State Community College
- Cumberland High School
- Bachelor of Arts Business Administration, Clinch Valley College
- Master of Business Administration, Milligan College
- Organizations/Activities: secretary, Potter’s House Church; Tennessee Board of Regents Maxine Smith Fellow, Professional Development Leadership; mentor, Tennessee Promise
WESLEY MILLER
- Paramedic/Lieutenant, Greeneville/Greene County Emergency Medical Services
- David Crockett High School
- Bachelor of Science, Sport and Leisure Management, ETSU
- Master of Arts, Sports and Recreation Management, ETSU
- Paramedic Certificate, Walters State Community College
- Honors/Awards: High School Top 10%; WSCC Dean’s List; National Outdoor Leadership School, Outdoor Educator
- Organizations/Activities: assistant scoutmaster, Boy Scouts of America Troop 92; firefighter/paramedic, Sunnyside Volunteer Fire Department; lifetime member, Greenville Emergency and Rescue Squad
CATHY OSBORNE
- Assistant to the City Administrator, Town of Greeneville
- Chuckey-Doak High School
- Bachelor of Science, University of Tennessee at Chattanooga
- Master of Public Health, ETSU
- Master Certificate, Health Care Administration, ETSU
- Honors/Awards: Recipient of the Business Journal of Tri Cities Tennessee/Virginia 40 Under Forty Award; graduate of the Town of Greeneville’s Citizens Academy
- Organizations/Activities: board member, Keep Greene Beautiful; board member, Main Street: Greeneville; former member, Youth Builders; former member, Greene County Health Council; former member, Greene County Anti-Drug Coalition
ERIC ROBERTS
- Circuit Court Clerk Deputy, Greene County Circuit Court Clerk
- Chuckey-Doak High School
- Associate of Science in Criminal Justice, Walters State Community College
- Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice, Minor in Legal Studies, ETSU
- Honors/Awards: 3.9 GPA and member of Phi Theta Kappa, Walters State CC; 3.7 GPA and member of the National Honors Society of Leadership and Success, ETSU, 40 hours of observation time divided between the Greeneville Police Department and the Greeneville U.S. District Court, completed 653 classroom hours in criminal justice at the Greene Technology Center
- Organizations/Activities: former player, Chuckey-Doak Soccer Team; former student worker, ETSU Multicultural Center; member, National and Technical Honors Society; former member, Horse Creek Church of God Youth Group
LAYNA SMITH
- Tourism Director, Greene County Partnership
- University School
- Bachelor of Science in Human and Health Performance with a degree in Sports, Outdoor Recreation & Tourism Management, Minor: Business, Entrepreneurship, University of Tennessee at Chattanooga
- Honors/Awards: Graduated Cum Laude, University School & UTC; over 300 hours of community service in high school; UTC’s “Outstanding Senior”; placed 3rd in regional research competition, Southeast Environmental and Recreation Research: “Of Parks and Pandemics”
- Organizations/Activities: repeat participant, Habitat for Humanity Chattanooga; former member UTC Entrepreneurship Club; former member, UTC Women’s Rugby; former member, UTC Women’s Ultimate Frisbee; former member, $20,000 Club
JESSICA SNEED
- Customer Service Manager, Forward
- West Greene High School
- Associate in Child Development, Walters State Community College
- Organizations/Activities: team member to develop mentorship program, Forward; help with children’s ministry, Arrrowhead Church of Greeneville
MIKE STIMPFL
- Field Appraiser, Greene County Property Assessor
- Whitehall High School, Coplay, PA
- Organizations/Activities: part-time musician
MICHALA TAYLOR
- Assistant Branch Operations Manager, Andrew Johnson Bank
- Chuckey-Doak High School
- Bachelor of Science in Ac
- counting, University of Tennessee
- Honors/Awards: Dean’s List and Summa Cum Laude, UT; Volunteer Scholarship and HOPE Scholarship Recipient; 4-year Chuckey-Doak Honors: graduated with a 4.0 as Valedictorian, Daughter of the American Revolution Scholarship; graduate of the Greene County Youth Leadership Program
- Organizations/Activities: member, Arrowhead Church of Greeneville; former teammate, University of Tennessee Club Volleyball; former teammate, CDHS Volleyball Team; former president, Student Government Association
TIM THOMPSON
- Logistics Manager, Parker Hannifin
- Chuckey-Doak High School
- Bachelor in Business Administration, Tusculum University
Organizations/Activities: member, Crossroads Church; member, Chuckey Ruritan