The Greene County Partnership has launched the Greeneville Mural Trail, which the organization in a news release called “a proud nod to Greene County’s historic past and an acknowledgement of its bright future.”
The trail includes 12 murals the organization said “help tell the history of our community in a beautiful, artistic way.”
The Partnership is providing guides to help visitors enjoy the murals.
On a stroll downtown, trail walkers can discover murals that are part of the “Windows to the Past” collection. “From Andrew Johnson to the first railroad, our talented local artists showcase their skills to enrich and enhance the natural landscape of Greeneville,” the news release said.
“We are blessed with a lot of history in Greene County. This Mural Trail is the result of the hard work of so many within our community,” said Jeff Taylor, president and CEO for the Greene County Partnership.
“We felt as the Greene County Partnership, our specific mural should focus on welcoming visitors and locals with a mural that was both a mixture of nostalgic and contemporary. With the current situation with COVID, we have found that more people are taking the time to explore our community. Instead of just driving from point to point, people are really seeing the beauty within our area, and that is part of what the Mural Trail is all about” Taylor said.
Those who want to follow the trail can start by picking up a free copy of the Greeneville Mural Trail Informational Booklet or Coloring/Scavenger Hunt at the Greene County Partnership office on Academy Street, where two of the murals are located. A customized Google map is also available at https://www.google.com/maps/d/u/0/viewer?mid=14AuotXtU5MIP0zQ6g-QPlRRCC54BxaDM&ll=36.1632837%2C-82.83112970000002&z=17
More information about the Greeneville Mural Trail, other walking trails in the area, and the Greene County Partnership can be found at discovergreenevilletn.com or by visiting the Partnership office at 115 Academy St. The Partnership can also be reached by calling 423-638-4111.