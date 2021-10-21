Greene County Partnership President Jeff Taylor has announced the organization’s next general manager — Aly Collins.
Collins succeeds Joni Parker, who served in the position from July 2017 until she left at the beginning of the month.
Collins, who served as director of operations for the Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville/Greene County for the past six years, previously interned at the Partnership while studying at Tusculum University, then Tusculum College, in 2012.
She begins her new position at the Partnership on Nov. 1.
“The Greene County Partnership is an organization I have been very familiar with for several years and has always felt like home. I am excited to be back to where my professional career began and work alongside a great board of directors and staff,” Collins said.
Originally from Florida, Collins has lived in Greeneville since 2000.
After graduating from Greeneville High School in 2009, Collins studied sports management at Tusculum University, where she also played soccer, and then University of Tennessee, graduating in 2015 with her master’s degree. As a student at UT, Collins studied the economic impact of the 2014 AAU Junior Golf National Championship, hosted by the Sports Council.
She also served as a junior host for the Orange Bowl committee in Miami, Florida, in 2013, 2014 and 2015, an opportunity she said former Partnership President Tom Ferguson, who died in 2017, helped her secure.
“My professional career started at the Greene County Partnership as a Sports Council/Tourism intern in 2012 under the late Tom Ferguson. Tom was one of my first mentors and helped me make numerous business connections in Greene County, as well as across the country,” Collins said.
She has also served on the Greene County Sports Council Board since 2015 as well as the Child Advocacy Center for the Third Judicial District Board, and graduated with the Partnership’s Leadership Greene County Class of 2016.
In her previous role with the Boys & Girls Club, Collins was responsible for grants and grant reporting, program development, fundraising and revenue generation, event planning and staff training and supervising. She served in that role from 2015 until Friday.
“Her experience and community engagement in addition to her ties to Tusculum University will be a great addition to our team at the Greene County Partnership as we continue to work to bring innovative programming and offerings to Greene County,” Taylor said.
Collins said she is ready to get to work.
“There are so many new and forthcoming projects happening in our local area including the revitalization plans for downtown. Partnership President and CEO Jeff Taylor has some outstanding ideas that I am excited to help organize, assist with and see come to fruition,” said Collins. “Our town is filled with many great people and businesses that I look forward to working with in hopes of making Greeneville and Greene Count one of the most desired areas to live, work and visit in Northeast Tennessee.”