Greene County Partnership Seeks Businesses For Holiday Scavenger Hunt By Amy Rose Staff Writer Oct 20, 2022

The Greene County Partnership (GCP) is seeking local stores and restaurants to participate in its Shop Small Greene Scavenger Hunt during the holiday season.The shopping and dining event is part of the national Small Business Saturday movement started 12 years ago by American Express.This year, Small Business Saturday falls on Nov. 26, when local shoppers and diners can enjoy the Shop Small Greene Scavenger Hunt and qualify to win prizes.The prizes, valued at $25 or more, are donated in the form of merchandise or gift cards from participating business.Each participating business is also asked to pay a fee of $50 for GCP members and $60 for non-members.The benefits for participating businesses are numerous, according to Aly Collins, GCP General Manager:Shoppers will receive a stamp after making a purchase, which will enter them in that stop's door prize drawing;A grand prize is provided by GCP for the shopper visiting the most shops;Social media reels, photos, and promotions are posted on GCP's Facebook and Instagram pages, with a reach of more than 9,000 users;Participating businesses can post their specials, details and other information in a Facebook event posted by GCP;Businesses will receive reusable shopping bags to be used by shoppers;A QR code will give shoppers a detailed online map of participating businesses;A digital and printed flyer will be available for businesses to use to promote the event;The event will be promoted on billboards, in the GCP newsletter, press releases, and the "Friday Forward" weekly event roundup;Businesses can participate in the Scavenger Hunt prize drawing to be held Tuesday, Nov. 29, at the GCP office.Winning shoppers will return to their respective stores and restaurants to receive their prizes.In 2011, the U.S. Senate unanimously passed a resolution in support of Small Business Saturday.For more information on Small Business Saturday, visit https://www.americanexpress.com/us/small-business/shop-small/about/Any local store or restaurant who would like to participate in the Shop Small Greene Scavenger Hunt can contact the Greene County Partnership by calling 638-4111.