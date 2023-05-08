The Greene County Partnership's tourism team has announced the premiere of "A Bear's Journey to Greeneville," a short story video that takes viewers on what the agency calls a delightful trip through Greeneville and Greene County.
The video premiere event will take place 5 p.m.-7 p.m. May 16 at the Capitol Theatre located in downtown Greeneville. The premiere event will give viewers the opportunity to watch the video on the big screen and experience the magic of the bear's journey through the town, according to a press release from the Greene County Partnership.
"A Bear's Journey to Greeneville" was created by Greeneville locals Parker Bunch and Larry Horn, who worked in close collaboration with the Greene County Partnership's tourism team.
"The video's advanced animation techniques and meticulous attention to detail make it a visually stunning and engaging piece of art. The story's bright colors, cheerful music, and storyline make it a joy to watch for all ages," the press release says.
The video aims to promote Greeneville as a tourist destination by capturing the magic of discovery and the joy of traveling to a new place. The video showcases the stunning scenery of Greene County, featuring the rich history of President Andrew Johnson and scenic outdoor spots throughout the Cherokee National Forest, according to the press release.
"A Bear's Journey to Greeneville is a heartwarming tribute to Greeneville's natural beauty, rich history, and vibrant culture” Greene County Partnership Tourism Director Alayna Smith said. “It is an exceptional animation that will inspire viewers to discover the wonders of this magical town we call home. Watch the video and fall in love with Greeneville.”
In addition to the premiere, there will be a contest for viewers to name the lovable bear featured in the video. The contest will run from May 16 until May 21 with the chosen name being announced after the Iris Festival.
“This is a fantastic opportunity to get creative and be a part of the video's legacy,” said Smith. “The chosen name will become a part of Greeneville's lore and add to the town's already rich history.”