The Greene County Partnership’s Youth Council program will begin with a sign-up day on July 16 at the Greene County Fairgrounds under the Andrew Johnson Bank Pavilion. The fairgrounds are located at 123 Fairgrounds Circle.
Students who attend any Greene County high school, Greeneville High School or HomeLife Academy are invited to join the council.
According to a press release from the Greene County Partnership, the Greene County Partnership’s Youth Council Program, which has received Greene County’s Volunteer Spirit Award for the 15 years the award has been presented, is designed to involve high school students in a volunteer capacity for community service work and is a different curriculum-based program than the Partnership’s Youth Leadership Program.
Criteria for certification from the Youth Council Program require students to perform 50 hours of volunteer community service in a school year.
Organized group activities are planned, and students can accumulate volunteer hours through avenues made available through the program or on their own.
“Being a member of the Youth Council program presents a great opportunity to secure college scholarship monies available to students who give back to their community through service learning,” the press release says.
Students wishing to be members of the Youth Council program must attend the sign-up day at the fairgrounds.
Registration time at the fairgrounds is 8:30-9 a.m., and the volunteer project is 9 a.m.–noon.
A $50 membership fee covers the cost of a Youth Council T-shirt, folder and notebooks.
For more information or to register for the upcoming sign-up day, contact Jennifer Wilder at the Greene County Partnership by phone at 638-4111 no later than Wednesday.