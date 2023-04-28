Forty-eight local teenagers became the 24th class to graduate from the Greene County Partnership’s Youth Leadership Program in ceremonies Wednesday at Tusculum University.
Students were presented graduation certificates by Jennifer Wilder, leadership director at the Greene County Partnership and Jeff Taylor, president of the Greene County Partnership.
Thomas Bales was awarded the Barbara Lawson Memorial Scholarship.
The members of the 2023 Youth Leadership graduating class are: Asher Rogers, Mary Brooks, Faith Schubert, Kelsye Carroll, Maya Gricunas, Madelyn Bowman, Luci Reiser, Zander Thompson, Kalee Delotto, Rachel Aiken, Ariana Grasso, Kylie Malone, Allison Bolinger, Sophia Myers, Jordyn Roderick, Logan Hilton, Natalie Ripley, Allison Jones, Aydan Dyer, Molly Parker, Kyndall Brewer, Susanna Holt, Cadence Mancil, Hank Hope, Kiley Scott, Courtney Johnson, CJ Parham, Ainsley Ford, Ava Englehardt, Dalaina Martin, Lauren Bailey, Chloe Marsh, Maggie Morelock, Thomas Bales, Alden Wakefield, David Fisher, Cooper Graham, Paul Anderson, Brady Quillen, Will Stokes, Zachary Neesen, Lindy Carter, Emma Waddell, Piper Gaby, Reagan Bride and Molly Livingston.
Greeneville Mayor Cal Doty, Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison, Greeneville City Schools Director Steve Starnes, Greene County Schools Director David McLain and Taylor spoke to the students and congratulated them on their achievements in the program.
The Greene County Youth Leadership Program is designed to introduce high achieving high school upperclassmen to the various aspects of the community. Programming includes in-depth sessions on leadership skills and training, agriculture, heritage and religion, government and law, business and industry, health care and environment, and social services and human needs.
“By completing this program, these students can become better community leaders with a broader knowledge base of the community, its issues and people,” Wilder said.
The 2022-23 Greene County Youth Leadership program, a program of the Greene County Partnership, was sponsored by Wal-Mart Transportation, John Deere Power Products and AMSEE.
For more information about the youth or adult leadership programs, contact Wilder at the Greene County Partnership at 638-4111.