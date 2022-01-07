A Greene County pastor shot this week during a domestic altercation in Jefferson County passed away early Saturday, the White Pine Police Department confirmed.
Rev. Kenny Cook, his 16-year-old stepdaughter Teagan Welch and her father, 47-year-old Christopher Ray Welch, of Harriman, all died as a result of gunshot wounds suffered in the encounter, which occurred Monday afternoon during a child custody exchange.
Teagan Welch, a Greeneville High School student, passed away Thursday night.
Christopher Welch died at the scene of the shooting incident in the parking lot of a Pilot Travel Center off Exit 4 of Interstate 81.
A fourth person at the scene was not injured.
An investigation by White Pine police and the Tennessee Bureau of investigation continues.
Cook, 58, was pastor of the Mosheim Church of God and an employee of the Greene County Solid Waste Office. He had been on life support since the shootings at the University of Tennessee Medical Center.
The deaths of Cook and Teagan Welch are mourned by the community.
Greeneville City Schools released the following statement Friday:
“The Greeneville City School District community is mourning the loss of one of our beloved Greeneville High School students today. Teagan Welch, 11th grade student, was loved by her classmates, her teachers, her principals, and the entire GHS staff. Teagan was a standout member of the Pride of the Greene Devils Band and a cherished member of the GHS Bowling Team. Numerous supports have been put into place for GHS students, faculty, and staff as they grieve this tremendous loss. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Teagan’s family and friends.”
White Pine police have said the shootings occurred during a parental custody exchange. An investigation into circumstances surrounding the incident continues.
Cook is pastor of Mosheim Church of God. He is also a full-time employee at the Greene County Solid Waste Office. County Mayor Kevin Morrison this week described Cook as a person with a “great positive attitude.”
“He’s one of the sort of people you would want to have in your workplace,” Morrison said. “Everybody needs a Ken Cook.”
The loss of Teagan Welch is deeply felt in the Greeneville High School community, said Steve Starnes, director of Greeneville City Schools.
School officials learned late Thursday of her passing.
“It’s a tragic event any time we lose one of our students or staff,” Starnes said. “We have several (counseling) supports in place.”
He said that counseling will be available Monday for students and staff when classes resume.
Brooke Williams, high school band director, has known Welch for years. Her passing is deeply felt, Williams said Friday in an email.
“This loss is incredibly painful and one of my worst nightmares come to life. Teagan was a crucial part of our band family. I’ve known her for five years and watched her grow up,” Williams said. “She is a one-of-a-kind, unique individual and I loved that about her. She loved to stand out and had such a beautiful confidence about her, she was infectious.” Teagan’s passing is a “terrible loss” for all those who know her, Williams said.
“Teagan used to wear a set of butterfly wings and always stood out in the crowd. I loved her like one of my own.
The loss is tough on the band and students are still shocked and hurting,” she said.
“They will pull together and lean on each other while at the same time, honoring Teagan’s memory. We have several things in place that will honor her throughout the semester,” Williams said.
Witness interviews connected to the incident are still being conducted.
“This is an active investigation. After it is complete we will meet with the district attorney,” White Pine police Chief Chad Cotter said Friday.
The investigation involves difficult circumstances, even for experienced law enforcement officers like Cotter.
“It’s very sad. It’s a tough one,” he said. “There’s a lot of questions that need to be answered.”
“Multiple weapons” were involved in the altercation, White Pine police Sgt. Paul Lowe said Saturday.
Lowe extended condolences to the families involved.
“It’s terrible,” he said. “It’s really stretched us to the limit.”
More than 100 people attended a candlelight prayer vigil for Teagan Welch and Cook Wednesday night at Greeneville High School.
Cook was named pastor of the Mosheim Church of God in 2018. He, his wife Shannon and their daughter Teagan relocated to Greene County from Cleveland, Tennessee.