Greene County Planning Commission Meeting Tuesday Feb 10, 2023

The Greene County Regional Planning Commission will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the Greene County Courthouse Annex conference room, 204 N. Cutler St.The commission will consider a request to rezone property on Ryan Road from A-1 General Agriculture to B-2 General Business for use as a clothing store and storage warehousing.