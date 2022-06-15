The Greene County Regional Planning Commission approved a site plan for a solar farm on Tuesday, and declined to endorse a resolution that would have changed the zoning regulations for future solar farms.
A solar farm located along South Liberty Hill Road, owned by the company Silicon Ranch, was given approval by the Planning Commission.
According to Silicon Ranch senior project development associate Emma Tillitski, the solar farm, the second of four planned Silicon Ranch locations, will cover about 60 acres of the 141-acre property with solar panels which will provide about 4.75 megawatts of power that will be sold to Greeneville Light and Power System.
The first solar farm site has been approved for an 80-acre lot in Tusculum off Ball Road.
Stacy Bolton, an engineer with GLPS, told the Planning Commission that GLPS and Silicon Ranch have arranged a 30-year fixed price contract for the sale of the power to the local utility.
According to Bolton, the solar farm sites will likely hold down the amount of increases to local electric rates as the power from the solar farms is cheaper than the power that must be purchased from the Tennessee Valley Authority. TVA currently allows utilities to purchase 17 megawatts of power through renewable means.
The South Liberty Hill Road solar farm will have a gravel road, two inverters placed on concrete, and the solar panels themselves which will be placed on poles 8 feet off the natural ground, not on gravel or asphalt, according to Tillitski. The natural grass will be mowed or possibly maintained by sheep through Silicon Valley.
Once necessary permits are signed off on at the Greene County Building and Zoning Department, work on setting up the solar farm will begin.
A third solar farm location through Silicon Ranch is in the works for the former Austen farm located off the Asheville Highway.
The former Austen property is currently owned by the siblings of The Band Perry: Kimberly Perry Costello, Neil Perry and Reid Perry.
The proposed third location prompted some residents in the area to voice their concerns at the Planning Commission meeting on Tuesday, as the commission considered a resolution sponsored by County Commissioners Pam Carpenter and Lloyd "Hoot" Bowers that could prohibit solar farms in A-1 General Agriculture Districts.
The resolution, which the Planning Commission unanimously declined to support, would require solar farms be located in M-1 Industrial Districts.
The resolution will still go before the Greene County Commission in July, but it will go without the support of the Greene County Planning Commission.
Greene County Attorney Roger Woolsey noted that some solar farm regulations were already implemented in A-1 districts in 2015, and said that the resolution that would only allow solar farms in M-1 districts was flawed.
"Obviously there are some real issues with that resolution the way it is written," Woolsey said. "Most M-1 property is in industrial park areas and it is very limited."
Woolsey asked Greene County Building and Zoning Office Building Official Tim Tweed if he could think of one parcel of land in Greene County in an M-1 district that had enough space for a solar farm.
Tweed responded that he could not think of any land in a current M-1 district that would be suitable for a solar farm.
Woolsey told the Planning Commission that the resolution would lead to "spot zoning," which is the practice of singling out individual parcels of land for use classification that is different from that of the surrounding area.
"Spot zoning" can be done for the benefit of the owner of a property, but to the detriment of other owners.
The resolution could force future solar farms looking to locate in Greene County to come before the Planning Commission and ask for properties within other districts be rezoned to M-1.
"The county doesn't like to do 'spot zoning.' Case law shows it to be suspect," Woolsey said.
Woolsey also noted that "spot zoning" often leads to litigation, and could lead to the integrity issues for the Planning Commission.
Woolsey expressed worry that in the future those wishing to have property rezoned could be denied if they were disliked by Planning Commission members, or permission could be granted if they were popular with the Planning Commission or knew the right people.
"It could become a popularity contest. It may become a who you know and don't know. If you like someone you may grant their request, but if you don't like someone else you deny them," Woolsey said. "Honestly, the Planning Commission is supposed to be blind and treat everybody fairly."
Woolsey told the Planning Commission that it could also risk putting burdens on the rights of property owners.
"A lot of us are property owners and we don't like being told what we can and can't do with our property," Woolsey said.
Residents who live near the former Austen property that is subject to be purchased by Silicon Ranch for the third solar farm installation voiced their concerns at the meeting and spoke in support of disallowing solar farms in A-1 districts.
"It is crucial to change from A-1 to M-1. We can debate back and forth about whether we've got enough M-1 land, but that's not our problem," Charles Montgomery, of Whirlwind Road, told the commission.
Steve Ottinger, of Par Lane, expressed concerns about wildlife in the area and property values.
"I'm concerned about property values. I don't know a single person who wants a solar farm in their backyard," Ottinger said. "We got a lot of wildlife in this area that we love to see. I don't want to see it damaged."
Kent Bewley, who resides on the Asheville Highway, also spoke in favor of only permitting solar farms in M-1 Districts.
"This will destroy a lot of farms in that area," Bewley said.
Bewley also said the Austen family would not want the land to be used for the purpose of a solar farm.
"We need to protect our farmlands. That's the biggest asset we got," Gary Randals, of the Asheville Highway, said.
Marie Perry, the mother of The Band Perry siblings who resides on East Allens Bridge Road, spoke at the meeting and noted that she was not against solar farms, but felt that the property may not be right for one. She supported the resolution to restrict solar farms to M-1 districts.
"I want to protect our views. I want to protect our land," Marie Perry said.
Neil Perry spoke against changing the regulations around solar farms and noted that it could lead to neighbors controlling what is done on private property.
"The change would set a dangerous precedent. Anyone who isn't in favor of their neighbors' land usage could stop it," Neil Perry said.
Eddie Yokley, of Old Kentucky Road South, who works in the real estate business as a part of Classic Land & Auction Service Specialists, cautioned the board about the possible ramifications of the "spot zoning" that could occur if the change were made to prohibit solar farms in A-1 districts.
Yokley, who said he was neutral on the issue, argued that once a property is rezoned, possibly through "spot zoning," to M-1 to permit a solar farm, it would remain M-1 after the solar farm ceased operations or the property changed hands. The new owner would then be within the M-1 zoning rights to explore other industries for the property.
That would allow manufacturing and industrial sites to appear in single-parcel M-1 districts in the middle of an otherwise A-1 district, due to a property being "spot zoned" to M-1 to allow for a solar farm, he said.
The Planning Commission deliberated briefly on the matter after public comments.
Planning Commission member Jason Cobble noted that he was concerned with the "quality of life" of those in Greene County if action was not take to change the solar farm regulations of the county.
Planning Commission member Kristin Girton expressed worry about infringing on the rights of property owners if the resolution to prohibit solar farms in A-1 districts was supported.
"This could prevent people from selling land and doing what they want with their land," Girton said. "That is the definition of the government treading on who you are."
Amy Tweed of the Greene County Planning Department cautioned the Planning Commission to consider all of Greene County when discussing changing zoning regulations, not just the possible solar farm at the former Austen property.
"We really need to look at and consider all of Greene County when doing something like this," Amy Tweed said.
The commission came to an agreement that the decision on changing zoning regulations should not be rushed into, and should consider all of Greene County.
The Planning Commission then voted unanimously by roll-call vote not to endorse the resolution changing the zoning regulations for solar farms.
However, after declining to put support behind the resolution that would require solar farms be located in M-1 districts, the Planning Commission voted to have the Greene County Building and Zoning Department review possible changes to solar farm regulations and bring possible changes to the next meeting of the Planning Commission in July for discussion.
According to Amy Tweed, possible changes to solar farm regulations could include increased buffers in A-1 districts or stipulations based on proximity to residential developments.
The Greene County Commission will consider the resolution prohibiting solar farms in A-1 districts at its July meeting, since the resolution was not submitted early enough to appear on the June agenda.