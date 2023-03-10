Greene County Planning Commission To Meet Tuesday Mar 10, 2023 29 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Greene County Regional Planning Commission will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the Greene County Courthouse Annex conference room, 204 N. Cutler St. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Law Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now New TSC Store Opens Friday Local Farm Mom Featured In New Video Series North Greene Nips Oneida, Reaches Fourth Straight State Tourney Trial Date Set In Former Assistant Police Chief Lawsuit Greeneville Police Chief Tim Ward To Retire April 1