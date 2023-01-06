Greene County Planning Commission To Meet Tuesday Jan 6, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Greene County Regional Planning Commission will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the Greene County Courthouse Annex conference room, 204 N. Cutler St. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Greene County Regional Planning Commission Conference Room Annex Courthouse Institutes Planning Commission Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Police Release Identity Of Person Found In Burned Car Dec. 20 Improvements Planned For Dilapidated Apartment Building On West Main County's First Online Delinquent Property Tax Sale Sees All Properties Sold Stranded Hikers Flown To Safety After Overnight Ordeal Ribbon Cut For New Location Of Greene Hemp Co.