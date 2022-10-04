Greene County was on the receiving end of a $7.6 million check for water infrastructure improvements during a presentation Monday.
David Salyers, the commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, presented the check to Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison as a representative of Greene County’s government.
The funding is from the federal American Rescue Plan act, and Greene County was officially the first county to be awarded funding.
Tennessee received $3.725 billion from the American Rescue Plan, and the state’s Financial Stimulus Accountability Group dedicated $1.35 billion of those funds to the Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) to support water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure projects in communities throughout the state.
Greene County and its five utility districts were awarded over $7.6 million in collaborative grants to work on the common goal of addressing critical drinking water needs. A collaborative project grant involves multiple entities such as cities, counties, utility districts or authorities working together on activities with a shared purpose or goal.
The five utility districts in Greene County are Glen Hills, Cross Anchor, Chuckey, Old Knox and North Greene. Each utility district will receive about $1.8 million in funding.
According to TDEC officials, the partners will execute 10 projects, half of which are planning, design, and construction projects. Projects include building asset management plans for all drinking water systems, installing automated zone meters to identify and eliminate drinking water loss, replacing aging and failing distribution lines to improve service and arrest water loss, installing a new water tank, and improving reliability and water pressure by establishing a continued loop of distribution lines. Over 65,000 linear feet of water line will be installed throughout the county, and a new water tank that can service 800 households will be installed in North Greene.
Morrison called the grant funding, which he believed to be the single largest infrastructure award ever received by the county, “a game changer.”
“It’s not every day that our community will see ‘Happy Gilmore’ sized checks for $7.6 million,” Morrison said at Monday’s ceremony held in the lyceum of the Walters State Community College Niswonger Campus.
Morrison thanked numerous officials for their work in helping get the millions in grant funding secured for Greene County, including Gov. Bill Lee, State Rep. David Hawk and State Sen. Steve Southerland.
“I want to thank David Salyers for having the vision to put this funding in infrastructure. There is not a person in this room right now, I don’t think, that doesn’t know that the people in Florida are realizing how valuable infrastructure is. This grant will move our community into areas that have not been possible,” Morrison said.
Morrison also thanked the Greene County Commission for their role in bringing the funding to the county.
The Greene County Commission approved about $1.5 million in American Rescue Plan funding for utility projects across Greene County in February to use as a grant match for the TDEC grant. With the grant funding from TDEC now included, about $9 million will go to improving water infrastructure in the county.
“I want to thank the Greene County Commission. I know Commissioner Paul Burkey is here today. The commission has been very important in helping us wrangle these grants and parlay our funds into more monies,” Morrison said.
Morrison also thanked all the utility districts for their cooperation in obtaining the grant.
“We know that you will put this money to good use,” Morrison said.
First Tennessee Development District Executive Director Mike Harrison emphasized the importance of water infrastructure in his remarks Monday.
“If you don’t have clean drinking water, it doesn’t matter what you’ve got because you can’t grow,” Harrison said.
Harrison complimented Greene County on working together to secure the grant funding.
“The governor’s vision (for water infrastructure improvements) was met with Mayor Morrison’s determination that all of Greene County could work together to make this funding as impactful as possible, and I don’t think there is any doubt that he has succeeded,” Harrison said. “This is a result of collaboration and cooperation in Greene County. Everyone decided to work together for the common good.”
Harrison said that he believed Greene County’s investment in water infrastructure through the use of the grant could “be a model to all of East Tennessee and Appalachia.”
Hawk called the check presentation the “great part” of his job.
“This is an example of using these dollars in the right way. In Tennessee we are making an investment in our future,” Hawk said. “These funds will go to making Greeneville and Greene County an even better place to live and raise our families.”
Southerland serves on the TDEC Water Infrastructure Advisory Committee as a part of his duties in Nashville.
“This is what happens when we all work together,” Southerland said. “It takes working together, and that’s why we were successful with over $7 million here today.”
Salyers called the occasion “a great day for Greene County.”
Salyers noted that water infrastructure is often “out of sight and out of mind” but that it is one of the most important things to a community.
Salyers also congratulated the county on its teamwork with utilities in securing the grant funding.
“Thank you all so much for working well together to show that it can be done. Sometimes we have trouble with city and county mayors not getting along, but that is not the case here in Greene County,” Salyers said. “I’m so proud of you.”
Salyers said that the investment being made in water infrastructure now will last for generations.
“We are investing in our people and in Tennessee’s future,” Salyers said. “Today is certainly a major milestone for Greene County and for Tennessee. It will pay dividends for your citizens and your constituents for years to come.”