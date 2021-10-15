The memory of former Greene County Mayor Alan Broyles, whose efforts led the development of what is now the Greene County Range & Firearms Sports Complex, was honored Friday in a dedication ceremony of the administrative building at the range.
Broyles served for 20 years as mayor and was in office when he and former Sheriff Steve Burns conceptualized the idea to expand and enhance the old law enforcement range into a public range and shooting sports facility. He spearheaded the effort to seek a Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency grant to fund most of the necessary improvements.
“This initiative and the layout here was Alan Broyles’ vision,” said current Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison.
The range opened to the public in May 2019 to begin offering hunter safety courses and trap and skeet shooting. Broyles died that September in a farming accident, and the Greene County Commission unanimously approved the dedication of the range’s administrative building as a memorial to Broyles in October 2019.
The Alan D. Broyles Administrative and Range Education Building now holds a sign with Broyles’ picture and biographical information facing the trap and skeet shooting area, a placement Morrison said he felt was “fitting and appropriate” due to Broyles’ efforts towards the development of the range, his love of hunting and his vision of a place for local youth to learn to shoot.
Morrison began the dedication ceremony on Friday by welcoming the many friends, family members and former employees of Broyles gathered at the range.
Several of those who knew Broyles well recalled many facets of his life including and beyond his career in politics, interest in hunting and passion for the range expansion. He is also remembered as a church-going family man with a good sense of humor who always sought to help and improve life for others.
“He was a man of many things,” said Broyles’ nephew Mark Alan Broyles, who recalled growing up with Broyles on his Warrensburg farm and learning about firearms and how to shoot from Broyles.
“He was a good husband, father and grandfather, and when I was asked in school when I was little who my hero was, that was easy. It was Uncle Al,” he said. “He was my uncle, but he was my dad, too.”
“He was always wanting to help people and Greene County,” recalled Alford Taylor, former director of Greene County Schools.
Taylor said he and Broyles were childhood friends and, after growing up together, the two friends began their careers in the school system they both graduated from, where Broyles taught for 22 years before entering politics, despite being drafted into the Army shortly after beginning his teaching career.
“A lot of people don’t know because they just know him as the mayor, but I know him because I grew up with him,” Taylor said. “He was my closest friend. He was an all around man who could do anything.”
“He was proud of this place,” said another of Broyles’ close friends and former colleagues, former Greene County Trustee Dan Walker.
“He loved this idea, and he wanted for children to have a place to learn to shoot and hunt,” said Pastor Herbert Metcalf, another friend and former colleague of Broyles.
“He talked a lot about his vision for Greene County, but I can’t remember another project he was more excited about than this,” said Tusculum resident O.J. Early, who said he knew Broyles his whole life through family, but got to know him best through politics.
“He wouldn’t take credit for it, but if it weren’t for him, this place wouldn’t be here,” said Greeneville Mayor W.T. Daniels.
Greene County Republican Party Chair Brett Purgason and Emergency Services Chaplain Danny Ricker, who also gave the opening prayer and benediction for the ceremony, also shared fond memories of Broyles.
Morrison agreed Broyles “deserves all the words of praise,” and presented the building dedication resolution and a medallion to Broyles’ widow Peggy.
“Both me and this beautiful place are named for a great man,” said Broyles’ nephew Mark Alan Broyles.
The Greene County Range & Firearms Sports complex is located at 1435 Hal Henard Rd. For more information about the range, call 423-798-1784.