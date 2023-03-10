Greene County Range Committee Meeting Tuesday Mar 10, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Greene County Range Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Greene County Range and Firearms Sports Complex, 1435 Hal Henard Road. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Weapons Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now New TSC Store Opens Friday Local Farm Mom Featured In New Video Series North Greene Nips Oneida, Reaches Fourth Straight State Tourney Trial Date Set In Former Assistant Police Chief Lawsuit Greeneville Police Chief Tim Ward To Retire April 1