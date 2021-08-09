Greene County Range Committee To Meet Tuesday Aug 9, 2021 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Greene County Range Committee will meet Aug. 17 at 8:30 a.m. The meeting will be held at the Greene County Range and Firearms complex at 1435 Hal Henard Road. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Range Committee Greene County Meeting Firearm Recommended for you Trending Now Greene County Looking To Purchase Former Takoma Hospital Building From Ballad Health Violent Arrest Made In Hawkins County Matthew Timothy Amos (Died: July 28, 2021) Thomas C. Jessee (Died: July 27, 2021) Children Affected As COVID-19 Hospitalizations Surge In Region Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.