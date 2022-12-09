Greene County Range Committee To Meet Tuesday Dec 9, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Greene County Range Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Greene County Range and Firearms Sports Complex, 1435 Hal Henard Road. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Range Committee Greene County Complex Firearm Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Angry Parent Allegedly Pulls Knife At Basketball Game A St. James Landmark: Cotton's Country Store Reopening Aiken To Play Volleyball At Walters State Santa Claus Star Of Greeneville Christmas Parade Crenlo, Isaiah 117 House Floats Parade Award-Winners