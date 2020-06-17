After a little more than a year in operation, the Greene County Range and Firearm Sports Complex continues to expand its services for the public.
Following action Tuesday by the Greene County Range Committee, gift certificates will be available soon for the public to purchase for use at the complex.
Range Master Terry Cannon told the committee the range has gotten several inquiries about the availability of gift certificates.
In a related matter, Cannon said several handgun carry permit classes have been held at the range since it opened last May. It has been suggested that each person who completes the course taught at the range be given a complimentary pass for one visit to the range, he said.
Committee members said it was a good idea, but recommended that a person’s name be put on the pass and it have an expiration date. The committee then approved allowing the passes to be provided.
Cannon also reported that public traffic at the range has been less than anticipated following its reopening. The range was closed to the public for about six weeks as one of the measures to help limit the spread of the coronavirus. Law enforcement continued to use it for training.
Of those who have used the range, about 75% have been new customers, he said. The range is open to the public Wednesday through Sunday.
In other business, the committee voted that walls for individual shooting stalls be constructed and a target retrieval system installed for each at the lower range. A prototype for the wall between the stalls has been built as well as a retrieval system, and both have worked well, Cannon said.
Experiments have been conducted with different materials in the interior of the walls to see how well they can stop any bullets that may accidentally go into the side walls, he said. Crushed rock has been the best material thus far to keep bullets from traveling into an adjacent stall, Cannon continued, and it is less expensive than others that have been tried.
Construction of the walls will allow for greater use of the lower range, including for handgun permit classes.
The committee also discussed the progress of applying for a grant from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency for the construction of a sporting clays, three-dimensional archery course and a “cowboy town” speed shooting course for the range.
Cannon said work continues to obtain all the information needed for the grant application submission. The new features will be open to the public for individual use and competitions.