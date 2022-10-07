Terry Cannon, range master of the Greene County Range & Firearms Sports Complex, pushed through trimmed brush and walked toward a life-sized plastic deer.
“We’re really excited about this,” he said.
Cannon was showing the newest features this week at the range, 3-D animal archery targets set up behind the long rifle station. From coyotes and boars to deer and bears, 15 different plastic animal targets sit waiting for archers through backwood alleyways.
“People say they love it because it’s like being in the wild but you’re still in town,” said Cannon.
The archery targets are hidden through trees on the left side of the trail. On the right side will soon be 16 moving clay target stations for shotgun use. The trail wraps around wooded areas being designated and cleared out for machine stations. Cyrus and Ashleigh Alexander have been designing and developing the stations. The range opened the archery trail about a week and a half ago.
Cannon said people who have tried out the archery target trail have enjoyed the experience because it serves both as target practice and a semi-simulated wildlife escape. The crew is working on installing signs to designate the target number lanes. As of now, each lane is marked with an orange tie around a tree, with some of the targets blending into trees. The targets were funded through a recent grant the range received for about $640,000.
As the new trail is developed further, the rifle range will move toward a section of the range near railroad tracks. The new rifle range will be 300 yards with steel sheets set up every 100 yards. The new rifle range is set to break ground within the next two weeks.
Cannon, who was Greeneville’s police chief for 42 years, now runs the range in conjunction with Greene County. The location served as a law enforcement training range for many years. Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, FBI, local officers and deputies have trained there. It has been open to the public for more than three years.
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency helps fund the range, along with the county and Town of Greeneville. The range is run through an oversight committee, but Cannon leads the operation on the ground.
Cannon said individuals who have tried the archery trail mention how they enjoy the exercise of walking the trail and picking up the arrows. Those who might be looking to bring an ATV or four-wheel-drive vehicle through the trail may do so, but a rack to store their bow is required. Each target is a dollar to shoot at and a score sheet will be provided.
Archers are encouraged to bring their own bows such as compounds, crossbows and straight bows. Razor head bows are not allowed. The longest distance to shoot a target is 60 yards.
Sporting clay shooting stations are in development along the trail. The stations will have “rabbit” clay targets which have mechanical functions that can move over the ground, up in the air and many more innovative trajectories. For the 16 stations, there will be two to three machine components to shoot at.
The range will be developing and reinforcing the trail path with fibers to drive on but will still keep a natural look. Cannon said the range is hoping the machine stations will be done in January.
“It’s been a work in progress,” Cannon said, and pointed toward a wide area with broken trees and dug-out rock, designated for a machine clay station. “A lot of it has depended on the mud.”
Cannon said he is excited about the machine stations and said the public will enjoy the many features being implemented for the moving targets.
The staff at the range, Cannon said, are either retired or active law enforcement. With many projects in development, the sheriff’s department has let the range used some tractors and bulldozers.
The range is located off of West Andrew Johnson Highway at 1435 Hal Henard Road.
For more information about the Greene County Firing Range and Firearms or to check the hours of operations, go to www.greenecountytngov.com/the-range or call 423-798-1784.