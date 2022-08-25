Greene County was recently assigned an Aa3 credit rating from Moody’s Investors Service.
According to Moody’s website, ratings assigned on Moody’s rating scales are forward-looking opinions of the relative credit risks of financial obligations issued by non-financial corporates, financial institutions, structured finance vehicles, project finance vehicles, and public sector entities.
A credit rating is a good barometer of financial health, and the Aa3 rating for Greene County is considered an exceptionally high grade. It is the fourt- highest rating on Moody’s 21 notch rating scale.
According to Moody’s scale, obligations rated Aa are judged to be of high quality and are subject to very low credit risk.
The report was an element of the county’s latest bond issue for the Career and Technical Education programs for Greene County Schools, according to Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison. The county is using a $15 million bond issuance to pay for CTE additions at West Greene and Chuckey-Doak high schools.
The credit opinion on Greene County, received Aug. 10, notes that the county “benefits from a solid financial position, marked by improving reserve and liquidity levels. Revenue collections throughout the past 18 months have remained strong despite the pandemic environment. The county’s tax base has been expanding at a moderate pace and is expected to continue at a similar pace over the next several years. The county’s debt profile is affordable and while historically low, debt levels will increase with the current issuance.”
Morrison touted the report in a recent email to Greene County government leaders saying, “Please take a look at the most recent Greene County credit assessment offered by Moody’s as the latest example of good financial stewardship of the precious tax dollars we are entrusted with.”
The report notes that the county’s financial position is stable and financial reserves are expected to remain healthy and grow in the future.
“The county’s financial position will remain stable over the medium term given solid revenue performance and conservative budgeting practices. General Fund balance increased in fiscal (year) 2021 by $1.1 million, primarily the result of tight expenditures controls by county department heads and ongoing revenue strength,” the report says.
According to the report, the General Fund balance ended at $13.3 million, which is 47.7% of annual revenues and unassigned General Fund balance ended at $9 million, which is 32.5% of annual revenues.
“The county’s operating funds (General Fund, Solid Waste Fund, Highway/Public Works Fund, Debt Service Fund and General Purpose School Fund) also ended the fiscal year on a positive note with available fund balance that was equivalent to 34% of annual operating fund revenues,” the report says.
The General Fund is expected to see reserves increase in fiscal year 2022 by about $1.7 million, according to the report, “due in large part to continued expenditure controls, conservative budgeting and solid revenue growth.”
According to the report, Greene County’s “$5.8 billion tax base is expected to continue its growth trend due to ongoing residential and commercial development.”
The report did note that supply chain issues continue to be a challenge with most municipalities across the country, and said that the county is continuing to keep a close watch on inflation.
“Inflationary pressures are also an ongoing concern and while the county does not see it as a threat to their overall financial position, it is something they continue to monitor and budget for over the medium term,” the report notes.
The report also gave the county a credit impact score of 2 which is the second-highest score on a scale of 1 to 5, meaning that environmental, social and governmental factors present low to no risk to impact the county’s current rating.
“Greene County’s overall environmental issuer profile score is neutral-to-low (E-2), reflecting relatively low exposure to environmental risks across all categories, including physical climate risk, carbon transition, water management, natural capital and pollution risks. While Greene County does have higher exposure to heat stress and extreme rainfall, these risks are partially mitigated by solid management and a historically healthy fiscal position,” the report says.
Greene County’s social risk is also rated neutral-to-low.
“Exposure to social risk is neutral-to-low (S-2). The county has a moderately growing population, slightly below average wealth and income levels and a lower cost of living compared to the rest of the nation. County residents have easy access to basic services and the county scores favorably in health and safety,” the report notes.
The county scored the highest score possible when it came to governance, meaning that the governance of the county would not only have a low negative impact on credit ratings, but rather it would have a positive impact.
“Greene County’s strong governance is reflected in a score of G-1. The county has solid operational and fiscal policies and maintains good transparency with its annual disclosures. This, plus a combination of a strong state-wide institutional framework and conservative budgeting, has allowed the county to maintain solid financial operations. The county maintains various debt policies and internal fiscal controls which will support continued financial health in the future. Timely annual financial statements and disclosures are also available to the general public,” the report says.
Morrison credited county officials for the high grade in his email.
“Congratulations and big thanks go out to Budget and Accounts Director, Danny Lowery, our elected officials and the 21 County Commissioners for your exceptional work to manage your budgets conservatively, spend wisely with prudence, plan with vision, and being patient so that we can act decisively on opportunities,” Morrison said.
Morrison said that exemplary financial management leads to numerous positive outcomes for the Greene County government, which helps it serve Greene County’s citizens.
“This is a great snapshot of what proper management can yield,” Morrison said. “Improved infrastructure, better pay & benefits, efficient and effective equipment, growth, and well positioned for the future.”