Greene County Schools was among the Tennessee school systems recognized on Friday by the state Department of Education for their use of CARES Act Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) 3.0 funding.
According to a press release from the state, the 68 Best For All districts have invested or have committed to investing at least half of the funds awarded to them in the third round of ESSER grants in student achievement and academics, and are participating in the state’s Accelerating Literacy & Learning (ALL) Corps targeted tutoring program.
Greene County Schools’ allocation of ESSER 3.0 funding was $14.7 million.
Data and Assessment Supervisor for the district LeAnn Myers said ESSER 3.0 funds are are supporting tutoring at each of the district’s 16 schools.
“There is tutoring at all of our schools two or three times a week before and after school, depending on the school, and transport is provided,” Myers said. “Our tutoring at the elementary level is at about a 1:3 teacher to student ratio, so these programs allow teachers to work one-on-one with each student.”
She said TN ALL Corps requires districts to serve 15% of first- through fifth-grade students in low-ratio, high-impact tutoring by the end of the three-year term. Camp Creek, Baileyton, Mosheim and McDonald elementary schools have already met that goal, Myers said.
She said the ratio at the middle school level is still low, at the TN ALL Corps’ required 1:4, and that tutoring at the high school level differs in format and is primarily focused on ACT preparation.
“The main goal is trying to address the learning loss that came from COVID and the time we were out of school or that was lost while we were virtual, because that was a challenge in itself,” Myers said.
She said it is difficult to calculate the exact level of learning loss, in part because of the timing of the district shifting from a K-8 format and opening three middle schools in 2021.
“Pre-COVID our K-8 schools ranged in their performance on TN Ready from 16-63% proficient, and we had three that were 60% proficient in 8th grade math in 2019,” Myers said. “That average now is 31%. In 2019 all but two of our eight K-8 schools would have scored above that 31% average, so we know there has been some learning loss, and that has happened across the state.”
Numbers fluctuate, but Myers said roughly 235 elementary school students and 65 middle school students are attending tutoring outside of school.
Most of the middle school students doing tutoring are focusing on either math or English Language Arts (ELA), while most of the elementary school students doing tutoring work on both subjects, Myers said.
“The numbers are even more fluid at our high schools, but we do offer tutoring, and we have purchased some materials for them to work on reading comprehension and speed for the ACT,” she said. “We have ESSER tutors at all of our schools. It is really amazing to be able to say that, and that work is not possible without our teachers and staff members who stay to do that work.”
Myers said the Grow Your Own teacher apprenticeship program in partnership with Tusculum University has also been supported through ESSER 3.0 funds.
“Grow Your Own is an effort to make a path for people to become trained teachers, and we have four working in our school system now who are in a masters program,” she said. “They are getting certified in different subjects plus in special education, and their classes and books are paid for. They attend class in the evenings and work during the day, and the idea is that we’re growing our own staff, and they get to learn on the job.”
She said high school math and science are particularly hard-to-staff areas, and that Grow Your Own could help fill those types of positions.
Best For All districts will receive grants in varying amounts, according to the release from the state. Greene County Schools will receive $250,000.