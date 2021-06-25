Greene County has been recognized this month as a Work Ready Community, Greene Technology Center Principal Randy Wells told the Joint School Board on Thursday.
The joint board combines members of the Greene County and Greeneville City school boards and meets quarterly to oversee the Greene Technology Center.
The board approved a $1.9 million budget for the Greene Technology Center for the 2021-22 school year on Thursday.
Wells said Greene County is the 19th Tennessee county to receive Work Ready certification through ACT, the organization that also provides college readiness exams.
Certification is based on ACT WorkKeys testing and is designed to link workforce development to education and align with the area’s economic development needs, the ACT Work Ready Communities website says. The technology center has been working toward this county certification for some time.
“This has been a combined effort with both school systems, both governing bodies, Greene County Sheriff’s Department and the Greene County Partnership,” Wells said.
He said the technology center tested 92 John Deere employees with the ACT Work Keys test in June.
BUDGET
Ellen Lipe, chief financial officer for Greeneville City Schools, presented the Greene Technology Center budget, which is balanced at just under $400 less than was budgeted for the 2020-21 school year.
Lipe said that due to decreased enrollment at the technology center in 2020-21, which Principal Randy Wells has attributed to COVID-19 in previous reports to the board, local revenues budgeted have decreased compared to the previous year by about $100,000. The total budgeted is $490,965.
“Even though local revenue is up, that number is down due to enrollment,” Lipe said.
Also based on enrollment, Lipe said Greene County Schools’ contribution is down just under $4,000 compared to last year, while the city school system’s contribution has increased about $3,600.
Also included in the budget is a 3% raise for all permanent employees at a cost of just under $41,000, a salary scale step increase for all employees at a cost of close to $16,000 and a 2.5% increase to employee health insurance at a cost of roughly $3,500.
There is also a $25,000 capital outlay budget, which is decreased from the previous year, but remains in place as a recent addition to the budget.
“Prior to 2019-20, there was no capital budget for the Greene Technology Center. Beginning that year, revenues allowed for the addition of one-time allocations each year,” Lipe said.
That budget, with $60,000 in one-time funding cut out from the previous year’s budget, stands at $25,000 for the upcoming year.
OTHER BUSINESS
The board also approved three Carmen Cox scholarships for Greeneville High School graduates Colby Freeman and Samuel Oakes and South Greene High School graduate John Hawk. Each will receive $2,500 sent to the universities they will attend in the fall.
The Carmen Cox Scholarship Trust was established in 1996 from the estate of T. Elmer Cox in memory of his wife. Per the trust guidelines, applications are sought each year from all five local high schools, and recipients and amounts are determined by an appointed committee.
In addition to the announcement of the county’s Work Ready certification, Wells’ report included other news and updates on the technology center.
“Even though the entire year was disrupted at various levels, our students were still able to earn more industry certifications than they did last year,” Wells reported. “We had at least 108 students obtain an industrial certification this year, and according to WeTrack, as of June 1 this year, 151 of our students graduated with the Work Ethic Diploma, and 121 students were awarded dual credit hours from TCAT.”
Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) Morristown shares the use of the Greene Technology Center, offering courses eligible for high school students to earn dual credit during the day and college courses after school hours.
Wells also reported that Tango Flight airplane materials are arriving at the school and that he has learned leaders from the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) intend to begin recruiting mentors to work with students in the program during the association's July meeting.
Tango Flight is a high school aerospace engineering and aviation course where students build and then learn to fly an airplane. It was approved in January for implementation this fall.
“The initial mentor training will take place during the last week in July. We are on schedule to begin the construction training process at the beginning of the fall semester,” Wells said.
The Greene County and Greeneville City school boards also met Thursday at the Greene Technology Center.
The Greene County Board of Education approved a $100,000 IDEA Partnership for Systemic Change (K-12) Implementation grant to cover the cost of a salary and benefits for a special education intervention coach, training for special education teachers and a new progress monitoring tool.
The board also heard from Director of Schools David McLain that the district has received approval from the state for its virtual school, in which he said about 130 students have enrolled for the fall, and that the school system expects to receive $14.72 million through the American Rescue Plan Act. He said a stakeholders meeting will be scheduled for July to discuss uses of that funding.
The Greeneville City Board of Education approved a legal agreement outlining the terms of the district’s partnership with Bristol City Schools for the creation of their joint K-12 Tennessee Online Public School (TOPS). The board also approved a purchase of 100 student computers for TOPS Greeneville students at a cost of $24,000.
For further details, see Saturday’s edition of The Greeneville Sun.