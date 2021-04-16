Greene County recorded 12 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, according to a daily update provided by the Tennessee Department of Health.
The county had 131 active cases Friday, a decrease of three from the previous day, the state agency reported.
For the seven-day period ending Friday, the county recorded 70 new cases of the virus. Over the previous seven days, the county recorded 95 new cases.
The Greene County Health Department continues to offer vaccinations by appointment at the former Greene Valley Developmental Center, 4850 E. Andrew Johnson Highway.
To book an appointment, visit vaccinate.tn.gov and click the blue “Proceed to COVID-19 questionnaire” button at the bottom of the page to start a registration.
For help scheduling a vaccination, call the Northeast Regional COVID-19 Registration Line at 423-979-4689. The COVID-19 Registration Line is staffed Monday-Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Other vaccination sites at local pharmacies can be located using vaccinefinder.org. The sites should be contacted to check availability and for scheduling.
COVID-19 testing times at the Greene County Health Department, 810 W. Church St., have been modified to 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to the Northeast Regional Health Department.
Self-test kits continue to be available for adults on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Standard nasal swab testing will be available on Tuesday and Thursday. Local county health departments will continue to offer COVID-19 testing at no charge.