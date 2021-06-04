The Tennessee Department of Health reported two new COVID-19 cases in Greene County on Friday, with 33 cases listed as active.
For the seven-day period ending with Friday’s report, the county recorded 20 new virus cases, compared to 23 cases recorded in the prior seven-day period.
One new death was reported Tuesday, bringing to 159 the number of Greene County residents who have died from the virus during the pandemic.
As of Friday, 12,476 Tennessee residents had died from the virus, according to the state Health Department. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that COVID-19 has killed more than 593,000 Americans.
The Greene County Health Department, 810 W. Church St., offers vaccinations without an appointment 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The department will be closed for Memorial Day on Monday.
The Pfizer vaccine, used by the Health Department, has been approved for people 12 and older. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are approved for people 18 and older.
The vaccines are free and are also offered at many local pharmacies.
Those who want to make an appointment for vaccination can do so online through vaccinate.tn.gov, or by calling the Northeast Regional COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Line at 423-979-4689 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. When making an appointment, those under the age of 18 should select or request a Pfizer vaccine appointment time.
COVID-19 testing is available at the Greene County Health Department 2:30-3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to the State Health Department.
Self-test kits continue to be available for adults on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Standard nasal swab testing will be available on Tuesday and Thursday.