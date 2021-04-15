Greene County recorded 9 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, according to a daily update provided by the Tennessee Department of Health.
The county had 134 active cases Thursday, a decrease of eight from the previous day, the state agency reported.
The Greene County Health Department continues to offer vaccinations by appointment at the former Greene Valley Developmental Center, 4850 E. Andrew Johnson Highway.
To book an appointment, visit vaccinate.tn.gov and click the blue “Proceed to COVID-19 questionnaire” button at the bottom of the page to start a registration.
For help scheduling a vaccination, call the Northeast Regional COVID-19 Registration Line at 423-979-4689. The COVID-19 Registration Line is staffed Monday-Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Other vaccination sites at local pharmacies can be located using vaccinefinder.org. The sites should be contacted to check availability and for scheduling.
COVID-19 testing times at the Greene County Health Department, 810 W. Church St., have been modified to 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to the Northeast Regional Health Department.
Self-test kits continue to be available for adults on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Standard nasal swab testing will be available on Tuesday and Thursday. Local county health departments will continue to offer COVID-19 testing at no charge.