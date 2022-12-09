Members of Greene County Recovery Court attended the Tennessee Association of Recovery Court Professionals annual conference held Dec. 7 through 9 in Murfreesboro. From left in the front row are Stacy Hobbs, Greeneville Police Department detective sergeant; Lea Anne Spradlen, court liaison with the Ballad Health Strong Futures program; and Ally Richey, assistant public defender. From left in the back row are Cindy Wilhoit, Recovery Court case manager; Tyler Kelley, Recovery Court director; John Toney, a Comprehensive Community Services alcohol/drug treatment counselor; Kenneth Bailey Jr., General Sessions Court judge; and Cindy Tvardy, a site director for Frontier Health.
Photo Special To The Sun/Greene County Recovery Court
Gov. Bill Lee was one of the speakers at the Tennessee Association of Recovery Court Professionals annual conference held Dec. 7-9 in Murfreesboro. Members of the Greene County Recovery Court team attended the conference.
Members of the Greene County Recovery Court team attended the Tennessee Association of Recovery Court Professionals annual conference in Murfreesboro.
The annual conference was held Dec. 7 through 9.
Recovery Court team members who attended the conference include General Sessions Court Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr., Greeneville police Detective Sgt. Stacy Hobbs, Recovery Court Director Tyler Kelley, Recovery Court Case Manager Cindy Wilhoit, Ballad Health Strong Futures program Court Liaison Lea Anne Spradlen, Assistant Public Defender Ally Richey, Comprehensive Community Services alcohol/drug treatment Counselor John Toney and Frontier Health Site Director Cindy Tvarde.
“It was good. (The conference) addressed a lot of the issues Recovery Court is facing,” Wilhoit said.
Speakers at the conference provided some ideas that Greene County Recovery Court team members took home with them.
“There have been other groups that had some success and they shared some of them,” Wilhoit said.
She said one focus of the conference was on mental health, an issue recovery courts work with as clients go through the rigorous program.
The Greene County Recovery Court program was founded in 2004 by then-General Sessions and Juvenile courts Judge Thomas J. Wright. General Sessions and Juvenile courts Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. has presided over Recovery Court since 2006, the year the program expanded to encompass its current structure.
The program was first known as DUI Court. Its primary focus was alcohol addiction and the rehabilitation of repeat driving under the influence offenders.
Recovery Court his since evolved into a multidisciplinary team. Members address the needs of nonviolent offenders who have substance abuse or co-occurring mental health issues, or who are veterans.
Those with drug addictions now make up the vast majority of Recovery Court participants.
Recovery Court team members are all volunteers.
The Tennessee Association of Recovery Court Professionals is a statewide not-for-profit organization headquartered in Nashville.
Its mission includes “providing training, technical assistance, education, legislative advocacy, resource sharing and networking opportunities for recovery courts and their partners.”