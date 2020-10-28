On Oct. 9, the Greene County Republican Women (GCRW) held their annual barbecue and hayride at Hartman's Corn Maze.
This year's speakers were Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Bill Hagerty, and Republican Congressional candidate Diana Harshbarger. Both candidates encouraged the crowd gathered to get out and vote.
During his comments, Hagerty, who is serving on President Trump's Economic Task Force, stated that he believed the economic success of this administration was due in part to having a businessman in the White House, and as a businessman himself, was "looking forward to going to the Senate and giving a businessman's perspective.”
Harshbarger, in her comments, said that, "It is possible to take the country back. It is possible to have affordable health care. It is possible to secure our borders. But it is only possible if we choose the right leadership."
Towards the end of the event, two people were honored. Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison presented a written proclamation to Daryl Brady thanking him for his service as Congressman Roe's field representative. Afterwards, State Rep. David Hawk, on behalf of Tennessee, took opportunity to issue an "Honoring Resolution" for the late, beloved Judge John Wilson. The resolution was presented to Wilson's widow, Nancy Wilson.