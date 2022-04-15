Chuck Miller, a Greene County resident in Afton, is running for the United States House of Representatives District 1 seat.
Miller will challenge incumbent Diana Harshbarger in the Aug. 4 Federal Republican primary election.
Harshbarger was first elected in 2020 following the retirement of Rep. Phil Roe, who served 12 years in the U.S. House.
One Democrat, Cameron Parsons of Kingsport, will run unopposed in the Aug. 4 Democratic primary for the 1st Congressional District.
Two independent candidates will join the ballot in November, as well. Richard Baker and Matt Makrom, both of Johnson City, will be on the Nov. 8 ballot for the District 1 U.S. House seat.
Tennessee’s 1st Congressional District is made up of Greene, Carter, Cocke, Hawkins, Hancock, Hamblen, Johnson, Sullivan, Sevier, Unicoi and Washington counties. The district also contains most of Jefferson County.
The race for Tennessee governor will also be on August primary ballots.
Incumbent governor Bill Lee will face Patricia Anne Morrison and Curtis Carney in the Aug. 4 Republican primary for governor.
There will also be three candidates vying for the Democratic nomination for governor. Carnita Atwater, Jason Martin, and JB Smiley Jr. will compete in the Aug. 4 Democratic primary.
The Nov. 8 State General election will see eight independent candidates join the race against the respective Democratic and Republican nominees.
The independent candidates who will be on the November ballot are Constance Every, John Gentry, Basil Marceaux, Charles Van Morgan, Alfred O’Neil, Deborah Rouse, Michael Scantland, and Rick Tyler.