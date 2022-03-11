Greene County residents filling up at the pump are fed up with the spiraling cost of gas.
Many blame Biden Administration policies for the unprecedented recent spike in gas prices.
The cost of regular gas Thursday and Friday at service stations in the country ranged from $4 to $4.20 per gallon, depending on the location and distributor.
Consumers are not optimistic prices will drop as the Russian invasion of Ukraine grinds on and the Biden Administration and European allies impose harsher economic sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin, including a ban on Russian oil imports to the U.S.
The price of gas reached a record high this week in the U.S. While Tennessee is not yet feeling the sting of prices above $5 like some other states, the cost of a gallon of gas in Greene County is more than 50 cents more than a month ago and nearly $1.50 a gallon higher than in March 2021.
The average price of gas in California on Friday was $5.72 a gallon, according to AAA.
The Tennessee state average for a gallon of gas reached an average price of $4.12 Friday, a new record, AAA said.
“Unfortunately, it isn’t looking like Tennesseans will see a break at the pump in the near future. We could potentially see record high prices at the pump as surging oil prices are continuing to place upward pressure on the global oil market,” Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA-The Auto Club Group, said earlier this week.
Consumers, especially those whose jobs depend on driving, are feeling the pain. Several voiced their frustration Thursday and Friday at gas stations in Greene County.
“It’s stupid. I’ve been losing jobs,” Baileyton resident Guy Tweed said.
Tweed drives regularly to Knoxville with one of his children for medical treatment.
“Poor people are getting poorer and the rich people are getting richer. They should leave it at $2.50,” he said. “People are taking advantage of the war to make more money.”
Garret Widmaier, of Greeneville, does not think increased fuel costs will be temporary. He works in the construction business.
“I think it might go up a little bit more, and I think it’s going to stay up,” Widmaier said. “I drive a diesel truck so I’m already above $5.”
Curtis Black, of Greeneville, is also concerned about the rising cost of other consumer goods.
“It’s too much. It ridiculous. Food and everything is going up,” Black said. “They’re just trying to take more money.”
Like many Greene County residents, Mosheim resident Lewis Story lives on a fixed income. He is skeptical about what he is hearing from Washington about why gas prices are on the rise.
“I think it’s a bunch of (nonsense) about the Putin thing. It’s got nothing to do with that,” he said.
Biden “messed it up when he got in there and canceled all the pipelines,” Story said.
Story also has a relative with a medical condition who requires doctor visits.
“We always get the other end of it. I think as long as they’re in on that ‘green’ deal nothing is going to change,” Story said. “What they’re doing is they’re hoodooing the American people. If they want to help Ukraine, why don’t they give them those planes?”
Story believes prices for gas, food and other staples will continue to rise.
“I think this will keep up all year long,” he said. “Everybody’s suffering.”
Doug Johnson, a South Greene resident, agrees.
“Biden shut down the (Keystone oil) pipeline. If it was me, I’d reopen the pipeline and start drilling,” Johnson said. “We were self-sufficient when Trump was president. I don’t think Russia invading Ukraine affects the U.S. economy as far as the price of oil. It’s just (Biden) not controlling the market.”
The Biden Administration argues that private companies are sitting on thousands of permits to drill for oil in the U.S. The heads of some of those companies have pointed out barriers to ramping up output — including supply chain and staffing issues — and said it would take months to see any oil production after drilling at a particular site starts.
Johnson said the current administration’s plans to address climate change are not realistic. Existing electric car technology is “not there,” he said.
“You can’t change a nation’s way of doing things in four years,” Johnson said.
Johnson said the rise in diesel fuel prices has caused at least one locally owned trucking company he knows of to shut down.
“In the short term, if (Biden) continues to do this, mom and pop operations and small businesses will start closing,” he said.
Locations that depend on tourism income like Gatlinburg will also feel the ripple effect of high fuel prices, he added.
One man filling up his car at a gas pump on Asheville Highway was supportive of sanctions against Russia by the Biden administration and said they are working. He declined to give his name.
“This war is causing it. It’s going to go higher, but the administration is doing fine, excellent,” he said. “I’m willing to pay a little extra at the pump to help Ukraine.”