Greene County Road Committee To Meet Sep 9, 2022 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Greene County Road Committee will meet Monday at 6 p.m. at the Greene County Highway Department, 795 Hal Henard Road. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Greene County Road Committee Greene County Highway Department Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Greene County Man Dies In Officer-Involved Shooting Postal Service Hosting Job Fair Thursday In Greeneville Owner Of The Wandering Llamas Farm Expands Services Veterans Memorial Park Pursues More Names For Monument Stones Greeneville Shuts Down Elizabethton