Parts of more than 40 roads were covered by water in Greene County Thursday afternoon, authorities said.
Greene County Director of Schools David McClain announced that school buses would not travel roads Thursday afternoon that they did not travel Thursday morning due to flooding, as well as more roads that had experienced flooding during the day. Parents along those routes were asked to pick up their children from school. A list of the roads is on the school system's website, https://www.greenek12.org .
The county remained under a flash flood warning until 3 p.m. and a flood advisory until 5:45 p.m.
According to the National Weather Service, rain is expected to continue in the area through Friday.
The county highway department and other agencies continue monitoring roads and flood conditions.
For an updated list of roads affected by flooding, check the Greeneville Greene County Tennessee Office of Emergency Management Facebook page.