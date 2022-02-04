The Tennessee Department of Transportation would receive more than $600 million as part of Gov. Bill Lee’s fiscal year 2022-23 budget proposal.
A total of $626.5 million is earmarked for TDOT work that would accelerate IMPROVE Act projects, including interchange improvements in rural areas and road infrastructure improvements.
None of the projects in the package are in Greene County. The state’s “fastest-growing counties” are prioritized in the highway project budget proposal, the news release said.
“Greene County is not represented in that new list but added funding will help the department overall in terms of maintenance/safety in all 95 counties,” TDOT spokesman Mark Nagi said Friday.
The IMPROVE Act includes 962 road and bridge projects in Tennessee. Nagi Friday outlined some previously budgeted work on state roads in Greene County that are not included in proposed allocations from the 2022-23 budget.
One rural interchange improvement project proposed in the 2022-23 budget package is in Cocke County. The $22 million project would include ramp improvements on State Route 73 at the Interstate 40 interchange.
Nagi outlined some resurfacing and bridge projects in Greene County that should begin this year. They include:
- State Route 35 (Newport Highway) from near Bright Hope Road to near Ricker Avenue.
- State Route 34 (U.S. 11E) from near State Route 70 to near Erwin Highway.
- State Route 350 (Jones Bridge Road) from the TN-107 Cutoff to Newport Highway.
- Bridge repair over Snapps Ferry Road and the Norfolk Southern railroad crossing.
The IMPROVE Act, titled “Improving Manufacturing, Public Roads and Opportunities for a Vibrant Economy,” was signed into law in 2017 by former Gov. Bill Haslam with the aim of updating the state’s transportation infrastructure.
The 22 new projects planned throughout the state include work geared toward economic development, along with state highway and rural interchange improvements.
A long-anticipated project to widen and strengthen a 3.2-mile section of the Newport Highway (U.S. Highway 321 and State Route 35) from the Cocke County line to the Bright Hope Road intersection was given a top priority ranking in late 2019 from the First Tennessee Development District’s Rural Planning Organization Executive Board and Technical Committee.
Also given high priority rankings were securing right-of-way for a 6.1-mile stretch of Newport Highway from Bright Hope Road to near Pates Lane and securing right-of-way for 4.7 miles of the road from Pates Lane to U.S. Highway 11E.
The First Tennessee Development District is a regional group that advises the state on how to prioritize the expenditure of highway funds.